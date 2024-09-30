Whakarongorau Aotearoa Joins Microsoft New Zealand Hyperscale Cloud Region

Microsoft New Zealand has today announced that Whakarongorau Aotearoa / New Zealand Telehealth Services (Whakarongorau), will become an anchor tenant of the forthcoming Microsoft New Zealand hyperscale cloud region, enabling nurses, counsellors and support teams to reach more New Zealanders on more platforms than ever.

The move means the organisation’s core Spectrum Telehealth System, provided by Valentia Technologies, will be integrated into a single platform hosted in Microsoft’s hyperscale cloud region, set to open in late 2024. This enables Whakarongorau to modernise to a full cloud native and secure zero trust architecture. It also paves the way for health data to remain securely in New Zealand.

The shift to Microsoft’s New Zealand cloud region will also enhance the organisation’s ability to deliver essential health services and innovative digital care at a greater scale. By leveraging Microsoft’s global cloud technologies to remove friction in systems and processes, it allows the acceleration of innovation to improve health outcomes for all New Zealanders, including those who find it difficult to access in-person health services.

“With the new hyperscale cloud region, we’re not only scaling our services but transforming the way we provide care into the future,” said Mike Mulvaney, CIO of Whakarongorau. “This agreement with Microsoft will allow us to deliver secure, seamless services across digital and AI platforms, ensuring we meet New Zealanders’ needs wherever they are.”

Whakarongorau provides 35+ health and mental health services across digital channels, responding to 1.8 million contacts and supporting 1 in 4 people in New Zealand across FY24. Whakarongorau-run services, including Healthline, Quitline, mental health and domestic violence support, are a critical support to the health system, especially during peak periods and in times of crisis. Whakarongorau provided telehealth services to support the New Zealand Government’s COVID-19 response.

Over the last two years, Whakarongorau has undergone significant digital transformation. The completion of its Contact Centre Platform Replacement project in 2023 modernised telehealth operations, enabling the organisation to meet growing demand with a scalable, resilient cloud platform.

The next phase, backed by the cloud region move, focuses on integrating advanced AI tools to enhance service delivery and operational efficiency through real-time transcription, and sentiment analysis.

The Whakarongorau Digital Innovation Strategy leverages the Azure region to unlock new capabilities, from advanced analytics to AI-driven tools that help clinicians work more effectively, maximising time with service users, while safeguarding health data. The scalability of Microsoft’s cloud will allow Whakarongorau to quickly adapt to evolving health needs, from national emergencies to everyday care.

“This is more than a technology change; it’s a fundamental shift in how telehealth is delivered in Aotearoa,” said Mulvaney. “With flexible, scalable technology powered by Microsoft Azure, we are driving innovation with emerging technologies to make informed, proactive decisions that lead to better health outcomes.”

Vanessa Sorenson, Managing Director of Microsoft New Zealand, said the pandemic demonstrated the need for our healthcare providers to be able to scale up and innovate quickly to meet demand.

“In building resilience for a future health crisis, our agreement with Whakarongorau demonstrates how our healthcare agencies and providers are invested in going above and beyond to deliver more and better services to each and every one of us,” she said.

“It’s especially inspiring for us at Microsoft to be part of helping nurses, mental health specialists and other frontline health workers provide better access to those who traditionally get left behind. This was our dream for bringing the cloud region to Aotearoa, not only to support local businesses but also to help create a true dividend for our society.”

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @Microsoft) is the leading platform and productivity company for the mobile-first, cloud-first world, and its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

About Whakarongorau

Whakarongorau Aotearoa / New Zealand Telehealth Services is the social enterprise running the Government-funded free to the public, 24/7 national telehealth services across seven digital channels. The purpose of Whakarongorau is to give everyone in Aotearoa New Zealand the opportunity for wellness.

www.whakarongorau.nz

Whakarongorau Aotearoa is owned by ProCare and Pegasus Health.

