Government a shambles on immigration

13 November 2019

The Government is all over the place on immigration and its policy is incoherent, National’s Immigration spokesperson Stuart Smith says.

“The Government just can’t make up its mind. It campaigned on being tougher on immigration. Since then, it’s chopped and changed between toughening up and liberalising.

“The reality is that partnership visas for arranged marriages have been a normal part of immigration policy for a long time and it was politically naïve to get rid of them.

“There’s no doubt that NZ First was driving this and the Government’s decision to reverse the policy highlights deep divisions around the Cabinet table.

“You can’t trust this Government on immigration.”

ends

© Scoop Media

