Government a shambles on immigration
Wednesday, 13 November 2019, 2:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
13 November 2019
The Government is all over the place
on immigration and its policy is incoherent, National’s
Immigration spokesperson Stuart Smith says.
“The
Government just can’t make up its mind. It campaigned on
being tougher on immigration. Since then, it’s chopped and
changed between toughening up and liberalising.
“The
reality is that partnership visas for arranged marriages
have been a normal part of immigration policy for a long
time and it was politically naïve to get rid of them.
“There’s no doubt that NZ First was driving this and
the Government’s decision to reverse the policy highlights
deep divisions around the Cabinet table.
“You
can’t trust this Government on
immigration.”
ends
