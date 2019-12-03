Mana in Mahi target mysteriously disappears



Louise Upston - Social Development

3 December 2019

The Government appears to have dropped its target of 4000 Mana in Mahi places by the end of 2019 and is failing vulnerable young Kiwis, National’s Social Development spokesperson Louise Upston says.

“When the Prime Minister launched Mana in Mahi she repeatedly talked about 4000 places to get young people into work. Now that’s been dropped, with Willie Jackson stating that the Ministry expects to deliver just 2000 places by 2023.

“This Government is letting down some of the most vulnerable New Zealanders. The number of young Kiwis on the dole has risen by 5500 since this Government took office.

“Once again there’s a stark difference between the Prime Minister’s bold promise and what’s actually being delivered. Mana in Mahi is yet another of this Labour-led Government’s broken promises.

“So far, fewer than 500 places have been taken up and with a dropout rate of 32 per cent, it’s clear the programme is a complete failure. We’re supportive of getting young people into work, but Mana in Mahi just isn’t doing that.

“At the same time, the cost of living has skyrocketed because of the Government’s policies and more and more New Zealanders are struggling to make ends meet. Food grants are being given out in record numbers and rents are up by almost $50 per week.

“National is aspirational for New Zealanders and was getting Kiwis into work because we know how many opportunities being in work can bring. This Government is failing to deliver and letting vulnerable young Kiwis languish on the dole.”

