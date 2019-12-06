Shooting in Kurow

Hon Stuart Nash

Minister of Police





6 December 2019

The Minister of Police Stuart Nash says his sympathies are with the family of a man who died after being shot by Police in Kurow.

“Initial reports are that Police were called by a family member to help the man who was threatening to harm himself,” Mr Nash says.

“However circumstances changed rapidly and Police were then confronted with a firearm.

“It is now appropriate to leave further investigations to independent agencies, including the IPCA and the Coroner.

“I offer my sympathies and condolences to the family of the man who has died. The circumstances for his family and the person who made the 111 call would have been frightening and I acknowledge the trauma they are going through. Police and victim support will help them deal with the days ahead.

“I also have concerns for the impact on the local Police officers and other emergency services who were first on the scene, as well as hospital staff in Dunedin. In any small rural town the community is close-knit and many people will be affected. I encourage them to make the most of support services to help them get through this tragic event,” Mr Nash said.





