Parliament: Oral Questions - 12 December 2019

Oral Questions - 12 December 2019

Questions to Ministers

1. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Does he stand by all of the Budget Responsibility Rules he committed to in Budget 2018?

2. CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister of Transport: What proportion, if any, of the “$6.8 billion for new transport projects" announced yesterday will be spent on the 12 projects that were re-evaluated following the publication of the 2018 Government Policy Statement on transport?

3. Dr DUNCAN WEBB to the Minister of Finance: What reactions has he seen to his announcement of the Government’s $12 billion capital investment package?

4. Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Health: Is he concerned that any of his policies and actions could have a detrimental effect on the performance of district health boards?

5. Hon MARK MITCHELL to the Minister of Justice: Does he stand by all his statements and actions?

6. GOLRIZ GHAHRAMAN to the Minister of Justice: What reports has he seen which were released today that highlight racial discrimination in our justice system?

7. DAVID SEYMOUR to the Minister of Finance: Does he agree with the OECD that New Zealand is the most highly taxed country in the Asia-Pacific region when measured according to the tax-to-GDP ratio?

8. Hon DAVID BENNETT to the Minister of Corrections: Does he support the recommendations of the Turuki! Turuki! report?

9. PRIYANCA RADHAKRISHNAN to the Minister for Ethnic Communities: What recent announcements has she made about community initiatives in ethnic communities?

10. SIMON O'CONNOR to the Associate Minister of Housing (Public Housing): Have there been any evictions of state housing tenants for anti-social behaviour since this Government took office; if not, how does he reconcile his statement yesterday that there have been 24,386 reports of anti-social behaviour by state housing tenants in that time period?

11. Dr SHANE RETI to the Associate Minister of Health: Does she stand by all her statements and actions regarding measles?

12. JAMIE STRANGE to the Minister of Foreign Affairs: What recent announcements has he made about New Zealand’s tsunami warning capability?

