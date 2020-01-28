Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government needs to brings Kiwis home

Tuesday, 28 January 2020, 9:10 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Simon Bridges - Leader of the Opposition

28 January 2019

The Government needs to stop sitting on its hands and bring home the New Zealanders stranded in Wuhan, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says.

“A responsible Government would be looking after its people. Countries around the world are evacuating their citizens and putting them in quarantine for 14 days.

“We have a desperate family telling the media they fear they’ll die of the virus or die of starvation. The Government needs to act to protect them.

“The New Zealand Embassy in Beijing and the Consulate-General in Shanghai and Guangzhou have been closed for Chinese New Year, The Government should have told its officials to come back from holiday to deal with New Zealanders in China who need help.

“The Prime Minister has been nowhere to be seen while this situation unfolds and Health Minister David Clark yesterday fobbed it off to officials to answer questions. New Zealanders need assurance during this outbreak.

“Our MPs have been inundated with questions from the public about the coronavirus and what will happen if it reaches New Zealand. Schools are trying to get prepared, as well as tour operators and accommodation providers in case the worst should happen.

“National’s Health spokesperson Michael Woodhouse has written to Health Minister David Clark asking for a briefing from officials so we can share information and assurances.

“My colleague Nikki Kaye has also written to the Education Minister about what support is in place for schools, early learning centres and tertiary institutions.

“Tens of thousands of international students will be arriving in New Zealand to study over the coming weeks, some of them from places which have been affected by the outbreak.

“There needs to be clear advice for host families, parents, schools and teachers about what they should do if an outbreak were to occur.

“We sought urgent advice from the Education Minister on Sunday but we’re yet to get a response. Some schools started back yesterday and more will be starting today and later this week. It’s time the Government gave clear advice about will happen if this virus reaches New Zealand.”

“The Government is missing in action while the rest of the world is taking this seriously. It’s time for action.”

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Double Standard That’s Bound To Dominate The Election

Are National really better political managers than Labour, particularly when it comes to running the economy? For many voters – and the business community in particular - their belief in National’s inherent competence is a simple act of faith. (For them, centre- left governments are just a temporary aberration by misguided voters, to be tolerated only until business-as-usual can be resumed.) Routinely for instance, the business confidence surveys continue to perpetuate the myth that National are the only prudent stewards of the economy. By and large, the business confidence surveys have been an outlet for the sustained temper tantrum felt by business leaders at the election result of 2017, rather than providing a rational assessment of the actual economic conditions. More>>

Published on Werewolf

 
 

Coronavirus: Health Staff To Meet China Flights

Public health staff will begin meeting flights from China from tomorrow to actively look for signs of the novel coronavirus and provide advice, information and reassurance to passengers. More>>

ALSO:


WINZ Quarterly Report: More People Getting Into Work

The December quarter benefit numbers released today show the Government’s plan to get people off the benefit and into work is starting to pay off,” Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said. More>>

ALSO:

Changing lives: Boost In Whānau Ora Funding

Whānau throughout New Zealand are set to benefit from an extra three million dollars that will go directly to Whānau Ora Commissioning Agencies, the Minister for Whānau Ora Peeni Henare announced today. More>>

ALSO:


PGF Kaikōura $10.88M: Boost In Tourism & Business

The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) is investing $10.88 million to boost business and tourism opportunities in Kaikōura, Parliamentary Undersecretary for Regional Economic Development, Fletcher Tabuteau announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Whitebaiting: Govt Plans To Protect Announced

With several native whitebait species in decline the Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage has today released proposals to standardise and improve management of whitebait across New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Education: Resource For Schools On Climate Change

New resource for schools to increase awareness and understanding of climate change... More>>

ALSO:

In Effect April: New Regulations For Local Medicinal Cannabis

Minister of Health Dr David Clark says new regulations will allow local cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products that will potentially help ease the pain of thousands of people. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 