ACT welcomes 2020 election date

Tuesday, 28 January 2020, 3:35 pm
ACT Leader David Seymour has welcomed the Prime Minister’s announcement of the 2020 general election date.

“We will be campaigning to protect the rights and freedoms of New Zealanders and to give Kiwis more control over their lives”, says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Whether it’s raising tax, taking more control over local schools, undermining free speech or rushing through bans on firearms, Labour believes it knows what’s best for Kiwis and has undermined their freedom.

“ACT has held Labour accountable every step of the way. We campaigned against the capital gains tax and Education Hubs. We were the only party to oppose the rushed firearms legislation, the flawed Zero Carbon Act and hate speech legislation.

“Expanding government has caused real harm. A school system control by bureaucrats and teachers’ unions means one in five kids leave school without basic skills. Too much red tape in the housing market has created a crisis with rents and house prices out of control. Higher taxes are hurting our productivity and wages.

“ACT believes politicians need to let Kiwis get on with their lives.

“We are offering real alternatives, not more of the same. We will give parents control of their child’s share of the education budget so they can take it to any public or private school. Replacing the Resource Management Act will begin to solve the housing crisis. A single rate of tax will improve our low rates of productivity and wage growth.

“ACT will also campaign against Labour’s rushed and misguided firearms legislation and its proposed hate speech legislation.

“Other political parties will put spin before substance. ACT has shown that it is a principled and effective opposition. We welcome the opportunity to campaign on the issues and give voters a real choice.”


General Election Announced: Set For September 19

The 2020 General Election will be held on Saturday 19 September, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “I will be asking New Zealanders to continue to support my leadership and the current direction of the Government, which is grounded in stability, a strong economy and progress on the long term challenges facing New Zealand,” Jacinda Ardern said. “We are running an established and effective MMP Government, and overseeing a strong economy with low unemployment and growth rates the envy of other countries like Australia and the UK while making critical investments in health, education and reducing child poverty. More>>


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus – its official World Health Organisation designation is 2019-nCoV – is believed to have originated as a seafood-to-human transfer, with ground zero for the transfer believed to have been a fish market in Wuhan, China. More>>

WINZ Quarterly Report: More People Getting Into Work

The December quarter benefit numbers released today show the Government’s plan to get people off the benefit and into work is starting to pay off,” Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said. More>>

Changing lives: Boost In Whānau Ora Funding

Whānau throughout New Zealand are set to benefit from an extra three million dollars that will go directly to Whānau Ora Commissioning Agencies, the Minister for Whānau Ora Peeni Henare announced today. More>>

PGF Kaikōura $10.88M: Boost In Tourism & Business

The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) is investing $10.88 million to boost business and tourism opportunities in Kaikōura, Parliamentary Undersecretary for Regional Economic Development, Fletcher Tabuteau announced today. More>>

Whitebaiting: Govt Plans To Protect Announced

With several native whitebait species in decline the Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage has today released proposals to standardise and improve management of whitebait across New Zealand. More>>

Education: Resource For Schools On Climate Change

New resource for schools to increase awareness and understanding of climate change... More>>

