ACT welcomes 2020 election date

ACT Leader David Seymour has welcomed the Prime Minister’s announcement of the 2020 general election date.

“We will be campaigning to protect the rights and freedoms of New Zealanders and to give Kiwis more control over their lives”, says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Whether it’s raising tax, taking more control over local schools, undermining free speech or rushing through bans on firearms, Labour believes it knows what’s best for Kiwis and has undermined their freedom.

“ACT has held Labour accountable every step of the way. We campaigned against the capital gains tax and Education Hubs. We were the only party to oppose the rushed firearms legislation, the flawed Zero Carbon Act and hate speech legislation.

“Expanding government has caused real harm. A school system control by bureaucrats and teachers’ unions means one in five kids leave school without basic skills. Too much red tape in the housing market has created a crisis with rents and house prices out of control. Higher taxes are hurting our productivity and wages.

“ACT believes politicians need to let Kiwis get on with their lives.

“We are offering real alternatives, not more of the same. We will give parents control of their child’s share of the education budget so they can take it to any public or private school. Replacing the Resource Management Act will begin to solve the housing crisis. A single rate of tax will improve our low rates of productivity and wage growth.

“ACT will also campaign against Labour’s rushed and misguided firearms legislation and its proposed hate speech legislation.

“Other political parties will put spin before substance. ACT has shown that it is a principled and effective opposition. We welcome the opportunity to campaign on the issues and give voters a real choice.”





