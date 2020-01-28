Bridges says bring it on
National Party Leader Simon Bridges has welcomed the
election date of September 19th and is ready to hit the
ground running.
“A Government I lead will deliver
on its promises. New Zealanders know we will get things
done, whether it’s more money in your pocket, a stronger
economy, less tax, building infrastructure and roads or
keeping families safer from increasing gang violence.
“New Zealanders have seen that Labour and Jacinda
Ardern can’t deliver. While there’s a lot of
announcements, leadership means actually getting things
done.
“We’ve worked hard in Opposition to hold
the Government to account. We’ve highlighted the
Government’s failure to deliver on things like KiwiBuild
and light rail. We’ve also shown our positive plans –
releasing 10 discussion documents which included 168
commitments and 280 proposals.
“New Zealanders
know National will provide a competent and stable
Government. We have a track record and the experience to
deliver. When I say I’ll do something, I will do it.”
