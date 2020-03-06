Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

PGF Investment In Green Hydrogen

Friday, 6 March 2020, 11:01 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The Government is investing $19.9 million through the Provincial Growth Fund in a game-changing hydrogen energy facility in South Taranaki, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters announced today.

“The development of alternative energy initiatives like this one is vital for the Taranaki region’s economy. We are pleased the PGF is working with Taranaki businesses to build sustainable long-energy term industry,” Mr Peters said.

The joint venture between Ballance Agri-Nutrients Limited and Hiringa Energy Limited will see the production of green hydrogen from renewable electricity and water at a facility in Kapuni, South Taranaki. The green hydrogen produced will then be used to power the Ballance Agri-Nutrients’ Kapuni plant.

“The Kapuni plant is a significant contributor to South Taranaki’s economy and this project will create around 50 jobs during construction and an additional seven jobs after construction,” said Mr Peters.

“This initiative is expected to attract significant investment from industries interested in New Zealand green hydrogen and to be a catalyst for a green hydrogen market, and contribute to major growth through the Taranaki region and nationally.

“In the future, green hydrogen produced by these sorts of projects could fuel our heavy transport industry.”

This investment comes from a $40 million commitment from the PGF to support renewable energy projects. Through this the PGF has funded four hydrogen projects in Taranaki which lay the groundwork for a clean energy future for the region. Another $3.16 million has been announced to fund two wind turbines on Stewart Island.

“Projects like this will make a serious difference for the future of a cleaner, greener New Zealand. We look forward to announcing further PGF funding for Taranaki as New Zealand transitions to a low emissions economy,” Mr Peters said.

Note to editors:

• Ballance is one of New Zealand’s leading producers and distributors of Agri-nutrients. It has owned and operated New Zealand’s only ammonia and urea plant at Kapuni since 1992 and is one of South Taranaki’s largest employers.

• Hiringa Energy Limited is an energy company focused on accelerating the roll-out of hydrogen production, distribution and refuelling infrastructure within New Zealand.

Funding from the Provincial Growth Fund is approved in principle and announced, after which contracts are negotiated. Some funding may depend on completion of business cases. Payments are made once agreed milestones are met. These are set as part of contract negotiations, and differ from project to project

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On 22 Short Takes About Super Tuesday


With obvious apologies to the Simpsons….Here’s my 22 short takes on the 14 Super Tuesday primaries that combined yesterday to produce a common narrative –Bernie Sanders NOT running away with the nomination, Joe Biden coming back from the dead, and the really, really rich guy proving to be really, really bad at politics. In the months ahead, it will be fascinating to see if the real Joe Biden can live up to the idea of Joe Biden that people voted for yesterday – namely, the wise old guy who can save the country from the political extremism of the right and the left... More>>


 

A Steward: PM Acknowledges The Death Of Jeanette Fitzsimons

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged the death of former Green Party Co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons. “Jeanette was a steward of the New Zealand environmental political movement,” Jacinda Ardern said ... More>>

ALSO:

Coronavirus:How Prepared Is NZ?

New Zealand joined 48 other countries affected by the novel coronavirus last week when health authorities confirmed the first COVID-19 case. The news prompted panic buying of supplies in some places, but it had long been expected... More>>

ALSO:

Kiwisaver Divestment: Default Changes Support More Responsible Investment

New Zealanders’ savings in KiwiSaver default funds will soon exclude investment in fossil fuels, the Ministers of Finance and Commerce and Consumer Affairs announced today. Rule changes mean that investments in fossil fuel production will be excluded ... More>>

ALSO:



Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Action On Fuel Market Competition

The Government has released a comprehensive response to ensuring New Zealanders get a fairer deal at the petrol pump. This follows the Commerce Commission fuel market ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 