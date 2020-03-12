Government Not Keeping Kiwis Safe From Crime

New Zealanders have faced yet another increase in the number of victims, with 287,715 victims under Labour, the Greens and NZ First’s soft approach to crime, National’s Police spokesperson Brett Hudson says.

“This issue cannot continue to be ignored. In the 12 months ending 31 January 2020 there has been an increase of 26,202 victimisations.

“There were almost 21,000 additional property crime victimisations in the past year. We are seeing more theft and burglary under this Minister’s watch.

“The Government’s job is to help keep New Zealanders safe and we need the Minister to start delivering results, not just more spin.

“We need to see action to tackle the rising number of gang members. There has been an increase of more than 1600 gang members under Police Minister Stuart Nash’s watch. Every week there are more stories of gangs terrorising local communities.



“Instead, Mr Nash is being misleading on the numbers to hide his failure to meet his promise to adding 1800 more police officers in the Government’s first term.

“National believes the safety of New Zealanders is paramount and has a plan to make New Zealanders safer within their homes and communities.”

