Picton’s Dublin Street West Reopens

Mayor Nadine Taylor has welcomed news that the first step towards reopening Picton’s roads has been delivered on time.

The west side of Dublin Street including Market Street and the side streets have now reopened after kerbing and pathways were replaced. Some additional work will be needed to reinstate a water pipe and to finalise road resurfacing over the coming weeks.

Work is already underway to reopen the section east of Market Street. This is more complex as it requires design work and the reinstatement of the level crossing.

Mayor Taylor said she was pleased to see KiwiRail, Marlborough Roads and New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) working closely together to get the roads reopened as a matter of urgency.

“Well done to everyone involved for moving as quickly as possible on the work to reopen Dublin Street West. It’s great to see the first stage of the much-anticipated reopening of all of Dublin Street has now been completed,” Mayor Taylor said.

“Like many others in the Picton community, I am looking forward to the day that Dublin Street is fully reopened and restored to give the town its efficient east west road connection back.”

iReX Programme Director David Warburton said reopening east of Market Street would take longer, as it included the reinstatement of the level crossing including new barrier arms and crossing management layouts to enhance safety.

“We don’t have firm dates but are working to do this as quickly as possible, however it does rely on the availability of specialist equipment. We are aiming for August.”

Council, Marlborough Roads and KiwiRail are working together on decisions about the roading network, including Broadway.

Discussions between Kiwirail, NZTA and Marlborough Council are ongoing, and no decision has been made on the next steps for the Dublin Street overbridge.

