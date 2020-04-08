Overwhelming Support For Quarantining At Border

A petition launched by National for mandatory quarantining for everyone arriving at our border has had overwhelming support, with 40,000 people signing it in just 24 hours, Opposition Leader Simon Bridges says.

“The message from New Zealanders to the Government is clear – we must quarantine all people arriving in New Zealand for at least 14 days and test them for Covid-19.

“The Prime Minister has said she’s ‘taking advice.’ It’s time to act.

“The number of diagnosed cases is decreasing. If we want to eliminate Covid-19 from New Zealand we must have supervised quarantine.

“National will now extend our petition. We’ve never had a response to a petition like this before and we want New Zealanders to be able to voice their concerns.

“We will continue to push for mandatory quarantining at the border.”

