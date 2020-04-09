Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Licenses, WoFs And Regos Extended Under Lockdown

Thursday, 9 April 2020, 10:37 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Phil Twyford
Minister of Transport
MP for Te Atatū

PĀNUI PĀPĀHO
MEDIA STATEMENT


All driver licences, WoFs, CoFs, and some vehicle certifications, that expired on or after 1 January 2020 will be valid for up to six months from 10 April 2020, Transport Minister Phil Twyford has announced.

“People shouldn’t have to worry about getting fined for having an expired document if driving to use essential services or as an essential worker during the COVID-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown,” Phil Twyford said.

“That’s why we have provided an extension to give certainty to the public that they won’t be issued infringement notices for using their vehicles appropriately. It’ll still be up to drivers to keep their vehicles safe and I urge owners to follow the NZ Transport Agency’s advice and regularly self-check their vehicle.

“We’re asking drivers before they set off, to give it a TWIRL – check your Tyres, Windscreen, wipers, mirrors, and Indicators, look for Rust, and test your Lights.

“We are allowing essential repairs, like sorting out punctured tyres or damaged windscreens. If anything looks out of order, please go get it fixed as soon as you can.

“Drivers will still need to be medically fit to drive, comply with relevant restrictions and conditions on their licence and obey all road rules. Any licence suspensions and disqualifications will also continue to apply.

“The extension will give people and businesses plenty of time after the lockdown to renew their documents without putting extra pressure on them when they are already likely to be stressed,” Phil Twyford said.

Other changes include license endorsements that expire on or after 1 March 2020 will be extended and there will be a suspension of the requirement to display a current vehicle licence (rego) if it expired on or after 1 January 2020.


Notes to editor:

• This was done to enable essential travel, not non-essential trips or Easter getaways. Kiwis should still stay home and save lives.
• Previously only essential service workers’ vehicles could access repairs and certification services. Other people are only able to get critical repairs done for the purpose of accessing essential services.
• The planned process around renewals once the restrictions are lifted will be communicated at a later date.
• Vehicle owners are advised to self-inspect their vehicles using the TWIRL procedure (tyres, windscreen, wipers, mirrors, indicators, rust and lights). See the NZ Transport Agency’s advice on checking the safety of your own vehicle: https://www.nzta.govt.nz/resources/check-your-car/
• The NZ Transport Agency indicates that around 600,000 WoFs and CoFs, 800,000 vehicle licences, and 40,000 driver licences and 12,500 endorsements are expected to expire between 24 March 2020 (the start of alert level four) and 17 May 2020 (about a month after the currently planned end of alert level four).


https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2004/TWIRLflyer.pdf

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Rationing Of PPE Gear, Masks And Everything Else

From the outset, the perceived need to ration our scarce resources seems to have driven the response to Covid-19. Rationing still appears to be limiting the ability of nurses and other frontline workers to access and routinely wear the PPE gear they need to do their job safely. Initially at least, we were also rationing the public’s access to Covid-19 testing. We also continue to pick and choose among the scientific evidence to justify advising the public against the need for them to wear masks…. If it hasn’t done so already, this trend will end up eroding public confidence in the Ministry of Heath assurances that hey don’t worry people, we have enough PPE gear, testing kits and masks to go around. Counter factual : if we’re rationing it, we haven’t got enough... More>>


ALSO:



 
 

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:


Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 