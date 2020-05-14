Budget 2020: Huge Investment In Green Nature Based Jobs Jump Starts Sustainable COVID Recovery

The Green Party says the $1.1 billion environmental investment in this year’s budget to create thousands of green jobs will help jump start a sustainable recovery from the COVID crisis.

Green Party Co-leader James Shaw said today, “The $1.1 billion for nature based jobs in Budget 2020 shows the power of the Green Party being at the Government table. Ensuring nature is protected, and mitigating the effects of climate change, are cornerstones of the Greens’ role as a Government partner. This funding shows how powerful that partnership is.

“This funding for nature will kick off a strong and sustainable response to COVID, getting Kiwis to work on projects which will stimulate the economy while protecting our environment for generations to come.

“Thousands of New Zealanders will be employed in sustainable jobs, safeguarding nature. The package is a win now for New Zealanders wanting to get to work, and the health of the natural environment, in the immediate and longer term.

“With this package, New Zealanders can roll up their sleeves, planting native trees, controlling pests, and cleaning up rivers and lakes. It will get our economy humming and Aotearoa’s forests chirping.

“The Green Party has made it clear that New Zealand must keep sustainability at the core of its COVID recovery. Having our policies reflected in this budget is a win for nature and livelihoods in communities throughout Aotearoa,” Green Party Environment spokesperson Eugenie Sage said.

“The nature based jobs package will support the employment of thousands of people across New Zealand to restore and look after our natural landscapes, native bush, birds, waterways and coast.”

“Alongside the benefits for jobs in hard hit regions, this investment will help ensure generations now and in the future have healthy forests, rivers and harbours.”

The package announced today, which will support thousands of people into jobs in these areas, includes:

· $433 million to restore wetlands, and improve the health of rivers and estuaries and the Kaipara Harbour, New Zealand’s largest harbour.

· $200 million for a Jobs for Nature Fund for DOC to partner with councils, tourism businesses, iwi and hapu and communities to provide nature based jobs.

· $154.3 million for enhancing nature and indigenous biodiversity on public and private land with DOC working with the Queen Elizabeth II National Trust, regional councils and landholder groups to create jobs in revegetation, pest and weed control, and riparian planting.

· $147.5 million for pest control and eradication, including advancing the Predator Free New Zealand vision and working with iwi to prevent the collapse of North Island forests.

· $100 million for extensive wilding conifer control on public and private land.

· $40 million for pest and weed control on Crown land in river beds and control and eradication of aquatic weeds in Lakes Wakatipu and Wanaka.

· $27.5 million to get ballooning populations of wallabies in the Bay of Plenty, Waikato, Canterbury and Otago under control.

© Scoop Media

