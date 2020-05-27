Parliament

Parliament: Oral Questions - 27 May 2020

Wednesday, 27 May 2020, 11:36 am
Press Release: Office of the Clerk

Questions to Ministers

  1. TODD MULLER to the Prime Minister: When she said yesterday that the Government was “using the tax system to get cashflow to small business”, what did she mean by that?
  2. KIRITAPU ALLAN to the Minister of Finance: How will Budget 2020 support employment in New Zealand?
  3. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: How did the Government arrive at the figure of $50 billion that was allocated for the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund in Budget 2020, and is the Treasury being required to use the CBAx tool when assessing bids for the fund?
  4. ANAHILA KANONGATA'A-SUISUIKI to the Minister of Housing: What action has the Government taken to ensure vulnerable New Zealanders in need of housing were supported through the COVID-19 crisis?
  5. Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Minister for Economic Development: Does he stand by his statement of 1 April 2020, “That’s why we are now developing a pipeline of infrastructure projects from across the country that would be ready to begin as soon as we are able to move around freely and go back to work.”; if so, when will he announce the projects?
  6. CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister of Transport: Have officials recommended a process for Auckland light rail that would have allowed all market participants the opportunity to bid for the delivery of the project, and what is the most up-to-date estimate of the cost of the project he has received?
  7. PAUL EAGLE to the Associate Minister of Housing (Māori Housing): What is the Government doing to create a partnership with Māori to get more whānau into warm, dry, and secure housing?
  8. Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Health: Did Budget 2020 provide funding to progressively increase the age for free breast-screening to 74; if not, why not?
  9. MARAMA DAVIDSON to the Minister of Energy and Resources: How many more homes will be insulated with funding from the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund?
  10. Hon LOUISE UPSTON to the Minister for Social Development: Will the COVID-19 income relief payment create a model for long-term changes to the welfare system; if so, how?
  11. KIERAN McANULTY to the Minister for Building and Construction: What recent announcements has she made on cutting red tape to get people building?
  12. Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister of Employment: Which employment programmes have been the most effective, and what is the average return of investment across all the programmes?

