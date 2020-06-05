New Zealand First MP Clayton Mitchell Not Seeking Re-election

New Zealand First MP Clayton Mitchell has decided not to seek re-election in this year’s General Election.

“After serious consideration and discussion with my family, I have decided to pursue other passions in my life and spend a lot more time with my family.

“It has been one of the best experiences of my life and I’m greatly enriched for having the privilege of serving my country and being a part of the New Zealand First Party for the past six years.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed working with colleagues from across the House and especially my caucus whom many have become life-long friends.

“I notified the Leader of the New Zealand First, Rt Hon Winston Peters, that I was considering this move in mid-2019. He expressed his wish for me to stay but ultimately understood the reasons for me considering a change in my career, and wished me and my family all the best for the future,” says Mr Mitchell.

Mr Mitchell first stood for parliament in 2014 running in the seat of Tauranga and has been elected on the New Zealand First list for two terms.

