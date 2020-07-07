Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Boost for Buller landfill and bridge

Tuesday, 7 July 2020, 9:33 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Fletcher Tabuteau
Parliamentary Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development


Buller District Council will receive an investment of nearly $3 million, to kick start the post-COVID 19 rebuild, Parliamentary Under-Secretary Fletcher Tabuteau announced at an event today in Westport.

“The Hector Historic Landfill will receive a $1million boost to begin immediate work on erosion protection and the construction of a rock protection wall, something locals have been asking for for a very long time,” Fletcher Tabuteau says.

“The impacts of the historic dumpsite have been severe for West Coast residents and it is high time a long-term solution was underway,” said Mr Tabuteau.

The investment will enable the Hector Historic Landfill to create five new jobs so work can begin straight away, with design work having taken into account predicted tide range, storm surge and sea level rise over 100 years meaning the solutions proposed will be fit for purpose for generations to come.

Further investment being announced today includes a $1.8 million dollar injection into the Tidal Bridge #2 between Karamea and Buller, a vital connection enabling local travel, business and tourism.

“The work to replace the 36 metre Tidal Creek #2 Bridge in the district will create 20 jobs.

“These investments will provide a total of 25 local jobs getting money where it’s needed in the community. The projects are part of a $3 billion COVID infrastructure funding pipeline announced by the Minister for Infrastructure Hon Shane Jones and Finance Minister Hon Grant Robertson last week.

Under-Secretary Tabuteau also visited the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) Westport Waterfront Revitalisation project announced in May as part of the PGF reset. This $1.86 million project will employ 20 people in the construction phase of the project and will make great progress to begin the redevelopment on the waterfront by giving bridge access to another PGF-funded project, which is now underway to develop the Kawatiri Coastal trail.

“These projects form part of an approximate $150 million dollar West Coast package of investment that will get this region’s economic recovery underway. The Regional Council and the three District Councils have co-ordinated to identify and work together to prioritise projects that will contribute to regional economic development,” Fletcher Tabuteau said.

The funding will be administered by the Provincial Development Unit (PDU).


Editors Note:

These announcements are being made in principle and subject to further due diligence and contract negotiations.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Clark Exit, Convention Centres, And The Killing Of Hachalu Hundessa


Goodbye, David Clark. In the end, the outgoing Health Minister decided that in the midst of a pandemic the best thing he could do for New Zealand would be to no longer be there – given that being there had involved hiving off on his mountain bike during a lockdown, and throwing the country’s most beloved Health bureaucrat under a bus. As Clark indicated so memorably at last week’s press conference, when it comes to managing public health risks at the border the buck stops with…that guy over there! In the aftermath of that debacle, Clark reached the same conclusion the nation had reached some time ago, that leadership just wasn’t his thing. Once again, he got on his bike.... More>>
 

Isolation: Government And Air NZ Agree To Manage Incoming Bookings

Bookings for seats on Air New Zealand flights into New Zealand will be managed in the short term to ensure the Government is able to safely place New Zealanders arriving home into a managed isolation or quarantine facility, says Housing Minister Megan ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Investment Creates Over 2000 Jobs To Clean Up Waterways

A package of 23 projects across the country will clean up waterways and deliver over 2000 jobs Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Environment Minister David Parker announced today. The $162 million dollar package will see 22 water clean-up projects ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: David Clark Resigns As Health Minister

The Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has accepted David Clark’s resignation as Health Minister. More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Green Party Unveils Income Policy

The Green Party is today unveiling its Poverty Action Plan, which includes a Guaranteed Minimum Income to ensure people have enough to live with dignity. The scheme resets income support payments to ensure everyone not in full-time paid work gets at least ... More>>

ALSO:


Conservation: New Protection For Dolphins

Extensive new protections are being put in place as part of an updated plan to look after New Zealand’s native Hector’s and Māui dolphins, announced Minister of Fisheries Stuart Nash and Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage today. More>>

ALSO:

Auckland: Water Consent Referred To Board Of Inquiry

Environment Minister David Parker has today “called in” Auckland’s application to the Waikato Regional Council to take an extra 200 million litres of water a day from the lower reaches of the Waikato River for Auckland drinking water and other municipal uses... More>>

ALSO:


PM: Labour Will Extend Loan Scheme 'lifeline' For Small Business

Labour has announced its plans to extend the Small Business Loan Cashflow Scheme and spend $162 million on a waterway clean-up package. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Details Of Active Covid-19 Cases Leaked In Privacy Breach

The State Services Commission has been called in to make sure a 'thorough investigation' is held. More>>

ALSO:

Biosecurity: Winston Peters On EU Travel: 'We're Not Going To Compromise Our Country's Health'

Foreign Minister Winston Peters says New Zealanders who head to Europe on holiday should pay for their two weeks' hotel quarantine when they return. More>>

Economy: Infrastructure Investment To Create Jobs, Kick-Start COVID Rebuild

A new package of infrastructure investments will help kick-start the post-COVID rebuild by creating more than 20,000 jobs and unlocking more than $5 billion of projects up and down New Zealand. Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Infrastructure Minister ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Isolation System To Be Beefed Up After Stress

A range of improvements are already underway to address issues identified in the rapid review of the Managed Isolation and Quarantine system released today, Housing Minister Megan Woods said. The review was commissioned just over a week ago to identify ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Parties Get Into Gear

ACT has today announced its list for the 2020 General Election. “The calibre and experience of our candidates will impress voters of every persuasion. We have candidates from all walks of life. People who have built their homes, families and businesses ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 