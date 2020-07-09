New Zealand First Disappointed Rio Tinto Playing Games With Southlanders



Australian mining company Rio Tinto is playing games with the people of Southland, says New Zealand First List MP, Mark Patterson, following today’s announcement that Tiwai Point is to close.

“It is unconscionable that despite massive support from New Zealand, multi-billion dollar company Rio Tinto is bailing on Southlanders at the height of an economic crisis,” said Mr Patterson.

“New Zealand First has consistently warned that Rio Tinto would walk away, just as they did in Australia, when it no longer suited them. And with a 14 month timeframe, this looks like Rio Tinto is using local workers to play hard-ball with New Zealand power companies.

“It is vital we work with Southland to support the 2000 plus workers who will be affected over the next 14 months. New Zealand First as always will back the region, and as a local List MP, I will work my hardest to be a voice for Southlanders through this.

“We will also continue to push to ensure Rio Tinto takes responsibility for the aluminium dross dump in Mataura. It’s disgraceful that a huge corporation can behave like this in New Zealand.”

