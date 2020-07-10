Statement From Michael Woodhouse
Friday, 10 July 2020, 9:01 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
Between June 21 and 25 I received four unsolicited emails
from Michelle Boag containing information that, while not
the same information that is the subject of the Inquiry led
by Michael Heron QC, was similar insofar as it contained
patient details.
Michelle told me she received this
information through her role with the Auckland Rescue
Helicopter Trust and I was led to believe it was circulating
among a number of other health agencies.
I recognised
that the information in those emails was private so I did
not share it with anyone else and I subsequently deleted
them.
I have made contact with Mr Heron to provide
details to him in the event that it may be relevant to his
Inquiry. If he deems it to be relevant I will cooperate
fully with the Inquiry.
I can confirm that Michelle
Boag is not the source of any previous information released
by me in relation to the Government’s Covid-19
response.
Whenever a political scandal breaks, party leaders have two basic options. They can confess to being in boots and all, and try to brazen it out : nothing to see here, move on. This tended to be the John Key approach. Very hard to pull that off in this case, given that it involved violating the privacy of sick New Zealanders for party political gain.
The other option is to claim innocence of this terrible, no good, highly regrettable “error of judgement” and apologise profusely for the sins of others, while absolving your own good self of any responsibility. This has been Todd Muller’s chosen path.... More>>