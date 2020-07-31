Construction underway on longest section of Shared Path

Hon Phil Twyford

Minister of Transport

Hon Julie Anne Genter

Associate Minister of Transport



Construction underway on longest section of Glen Innes to Tāmaki Drive Shared Path





Aucklanders in the Eastern Suburbs will soon have more ways to get around, with Transport Minister Phil Twyford and Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter kicking off construction on Section 2 of Te Ara Ki Uta Ki Tai, the Glen Innes to Tāmaki Drive Shared Path today.

The Glen Innes to Tāmaki Drive Shared Path will be a direct link from the eastern suburbs to the Tāmaki Drive Cycle Route, which is one of the busiest cycle routes to the city with an average of over 1,500 cycle trips on the route every day.

Phil Twyford said the project will create approximately 85 jobs and help with Auckland’s economic recovery.

“Not only will this create jobs, it will leave a fantastic asset for the community and connect East Auckland to the wider Auckland walking and cycling network.

“We’re investing more than ever before in walking and cycling in Auckland, and ridership continues to grow with 3.77 million cycle trips last year – a 6.2 per cent increase over the previous year.

“We are creating safer, healthier and more accessible cities where people of all ages and abilities can choose to bike every day,” Phil Twyford said.

“During lockdown we saw many more families and kids out on their bikes, which shows that when our streets feel safe to cycle people want to ride,” Julie Anne Genter said.

“I’m so pleased we are making walking and cycling in Eastern Auckland easier and safer - when we have more ways to get around our cities, our cities become more attractive, vibrant, and people-friendly places to live.

“Connected safe shared paths give people a reason to leave their cars at home and take up more active transport options like walking and cycling. It’s good for their health, the environment and helps reduce congestion on our roads,” Julie Anne Genter said.

Notes:

Starting at the intersection of St Johns Road and St Heliers Bay Road, Section 2 is the longest section of the pathway, and the bush environment and cityscape backdrop create one of the most scenic sections of the route.

From St Johns Road the path roughly follows the underground train line, through Meadowbank Pony Club and into Purewa Valley crossing streams and wetlands.

The path will travel past the cemetery on the estuary-side of the eastern rail line, then cross over the rail line at Tahapa Reserve before traveling past Meadowbank Train Station to join the shared path at Ōrākei Basin.

The path will be around four metres wide, constructed mostly in concrete. The design keeps gradients as low as possible to ensure accessibility for all. The path will have good lighting and CCTV to extend hours of access.

Section 2 of the 7km Glen Innes to Tāmaki Drive Shared Path will be delivered by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency at a cost of $55m. It’s expected to be completed at the end of 2022.









