New Zealand Seeks Answers To The Gulf Livestock 1 Tragedy

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has announced that New Zealand is exploring the viability of working with partners to conduct a search for the black box on the Gulf Livestock 1.

“We know how much it would mean to the families of those on the ship to understand more about what happened to cause this tragic loss of life,” Mr Peters said.

“That is why officials have been instructed to investigate the viability of searching for the ship’s black box - in concert with interested international partners, such as Panama, Japan, Australia, the Philippines and the ship’s owners.

“We understand that such a search could be difficult and expensive, given the depth at which the ship is believed to have sunk. But we believe it is only responsible to explore what might be possible.

“Personal engagement with my counterparts in Panama, Japan, Australia and the Philippines will be made to underline the seriousness with which the New Zealand Government is approaching this matter,” Mr Peters said.

New Zealand remains in close contact with Japan Coast Guard, via the New Zealand Embassy in Tokyo. Maritime NZ continue to provide support to the Japanese-led search effort as the Japan Coast Guard continue to perform routine patrols of the area and provide updates as new information comes to hand.

