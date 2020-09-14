Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

National To Invest In Our Children’s Future

Monday, 14 September 2020, 2:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

A National Government will prioritise lifting achievement for all New Zealand children, no matter their background or ability, National Party Leader Judith Collins and National’s Education spokesperson Nicola Willis say.

“Parents just want what’s best for their child. As a mother, I know the worry parents have about how their child is achieving, whether they are struggling in an area and may need more support, and what job prospects they will have when they leave the education system,” Ms Collins says.

“Parents want to see their children grow and thrive, to have options and opportunities once they leave school. We understand this, and a National Government will invest in the future of our children.

On a visit to the Graduate School of Education Ms Collins announced how a National Government would support parents, students and teachers in making sure all New Zealand children get the start in life they deserve through a $1.9 billion package over four years.

National will:

  • Ensure there is better support for children with additional learning, behavioural and physical needs by providing schools with a $480 million boost in learning support
  • Increase the number of teacher aides in our schools by investing $150 million over four years to fund about six million additional hours of teacher aide support in classrooms, equivalent to around 1500 new teacher aides
  • Support more families to have choice about their child’s schooling by reversing the Government takeover of school zoning schemes, investing in fast-growing state and state-integrated schools, and supporting the establishment of additional kura kaupapa, integrated, special character and partnership schools
  • Ensure all children have the opportunity to learn at least one second language at primary and intermediate school, with a funding boost of $40 million per year to deliver this
  • Identify which schools are having the greatest positive impact on student achievement and tasking education officials with seeing how this can be replicated in other schools

“National will increase spending in education every year including increasing operational funding for schools and early childhood education services,” Ms Collins says.

“We want all children to go on to achieve great things. With the right education we can overcome the challenges some children face purely because of the situation they were born into.”

Ms Willis said our investment in additional teacher aides will make a big difference to children’s learning.

“Parents and teachers alike know how valuable it is to have an extra pair of hands and eyes in the classroom.”

Ms Willis reconfirmed National’s previous commitments in education, such as:

  • Support for parents in the first 1000 days of their child’s life with plans for a programme of early childhood screening, an improved B4 School Check at age three, and more input from early childhood educators
  • Investing an additional $4.8 billion in school infrastructure to fix our schools, provide additional classrooms and build new schools
  • Delivering smaller class sizes by reducing student-to-teacher ratios in primary schools giving our children more attention in the classroom
  • Aim to establish 25 new partnership schools by 2023 including some focussed on high-priority learners such as Māori and Pasifika; children with additional learning needs; and in specialised education areas such as Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths
  • Abolishing the annual registration fee that teachers are currently required to pay to the Teaching Council

“Passionate teachers and principals play a key role in impacting a child’s love of learning and their education. We will support quality teaching at every stage, from recruitment and training, through to ongoing professional development and career progression,” Ms Willis says.

“A quality education can make all the difference in the future of a child. National knows how important it is for children to leave school with firm foundations in core areas, but also for parents to feel empowered to make the choices that will best suit their child’s needs.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Campaign Politicking

The microdoses of policy that get released on the campaign trail are not meant to be ego-shattering psychedelic events that transform our concepts of political reality. They’re meant to merely tickle the pleasure and pain lobes. Thus it was with the Labour tax policy announcement a few days ago. Soak the rich, but only the top two per cent and then only just a little bit. Relax, the wealthy are not going to be carted off in tumbrils anytime soon. However, if you are earning over $180 000 a year then first of all –congratulations! But yes Labour does aim on bringing back the old 39 cents in the dollar top tax rate that it introduced back in 1999 and which as far as I can recall, did not destroy capitalism as we know it. Business boomed in fact, regardless... More>>

 

PM Statement: Cabinet COVID-19 Alert Level Review

Takiri mai te ata, ka ao, ka ao, ka awatea, tihei mauriora! Tātou katoa ngā iwi o Aotearoa, tēnā koutou! Tēnā tātou e whakanuia ana i te wiki nei, te wiki o te reo Māori Greeting to you all from Otepoti, Dunedin. This week is the Māori ... More>>

ALSO:

Greens: $297m Fund To Support Sustainable Food And Farming

The Green Party has released its Farming for the Future Plan, including a $297m fund to support farmers and growers to transition to climate-friendly practices. The plan will: · Improve how we look after our land and water, with a levy on the ... More>>

ALSO:

Labour: 100% Renewable Electricity Generation By 2030

Labour will bring forward the target of 100 percent renewable electricity generation five years to 2030 with a review at the 2025 emissions budget $70m to accelerate a potential dry year storage solution, such as pumped hydro at Lake Onslow Accelerate ... More>>

ALSO:



National: Investing In Our Children’s Future

A National Government will prioritise lifting achievement for all New Zealand children, no matter their background or ability, National Party Leader Judith Collins and National’s Education spokesperson Nicola Willis say. “Parents just want what’s best for ... More>>

PM Statement: Cabinet COVID-19 Alert Level Review

Police: Numerous Arrests Following Investigation Into Historical Offending At Auckland School

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, Auckland City Police: Police have made six arrests as part of an operation investigating historical offending at Dilworth School. Auckland City Criminal Investigation Branch have been investigating since a complaint ... More>>

ALSO:

James Shaw Speech: On Green School

Kia ora koutou katoa. Thank you for joining me. On Wednesday last week I announced as Associate Finance Minister that the Government would support a shovel-ready construction project at the Green School in Taranaki. The decision I made to support this project ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Initiative: Kiwis Don’t Know Basic Civics, New Survey Says

Almost a third of Kiwi voters do not know which political parties are in Parliament and less than half understand how a party can get there, according to a new study. With elections just around the corner, new research by The New Zealand initiative ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 