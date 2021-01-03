Kelvin Davis Has Plenty Of Questions To Answer
Sunday, 3 January 2021, 3:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
The Corrections Minister has plenty of questions to
answer now that the Waikeria Prison riot has come to an end,
National’s Corrections spokesperson Simeon Brown
says.
“It is appalling that on Kelvin Davis’ watch
this riot was allowed to continue for six days, leaving
Waikeria Prison in ruins.
“This incident must now be
the subject of an independent investigation, rather than an
internal review, to find out whether Corrections was
adequately prepared to deal with a prison takeover. On face
value, it doesn’t appear they were.
“Kelvin
Davis’ hands are not completely clean here. He scrapped
the last National Government’s plans to upgrade Waikeria
Prison and then procrastinated on what to do with the
facility before scaling back the number of new beds by
almost 1000.
“Doing so not only showed disregard for
the safety of New Zealanders, it also left Waikeria’s
inmates in the conditions they were supposedly protesting.
National’s new and improved facility would have been
partially operational by now without the Minister’s
meddling.
“My thoughts are with the Corrections
Officers who responded to this difficult situation. I want
to pay particular thanks to those on the ground for the work
they did to end this riot
safely.”
In October, the public rewarded the government for the way it has steered New Zealand through the Covid-19 crisis this year, and rightly so. The Labour-led government’s handling of the pandemic was not only the year’s top political accomplishment but - almost certainly – there are New Zealanders alive at Christmas time this year who would not have been if there had been a National government in office. That’s not an ideological point. Judging by their early response to the crisis, National would have almost certainly not gone in so early and so hard. The reality is that there would have been a human cost if economic wellbeing had been given more emphasis, early on... More>>