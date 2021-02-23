Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Demand Side Tinkering Will Be Just That – Supply The Key

Tuesday, 23 February 2021, 9:04 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

A new housing report from the New Zealand initiative confirms again what ACT has been saying for a long time – housing supply needs to be focused on from all angles,” says ACT Deputy Leader Brooke van Velden

“ACT has long said the only solution to a shortage of housing is to make it easier to build houses.

“No matter how obvious this may seem, successive Governments and their opponents have obsessed over taxes, grants, lending restrictions, overseas buyers, Government owned houses, anything they could think of but making it easier to build homes.

“In short there’s been endless demand side tinkering – and Grant Robertson has promised more to come – but the report makes it clear ‘the focus on demand-side measures has been a failure.’

“Now finally, the issue of supply is finally being laid bare; as a population we are getting older and fewer people are inhabiting each home as family unit sizes change.

“If we don’t solve the issue quickly, rents will continue to increase and more families will be forced onto social housing wait-lists.

“House prices will increase even faster than they have been making it harder for a young couple to buy their first home. This will have consequences for the next generation of New Zealanders and create division like we’ve never seen before.

“The report shows that, on a medium scenario, the country will be 200,000 houses short by 2060. If we keep going the way we are the situation with housing will get worse, not better. The only question is whether we can recognise the housing problem is a supply problem and change direction.

“ACT has long said that housing supply is about three things: land, infrastructure and buildings. We’ve advocated replacing the RMA, sharing GST on new builds with the local council to fund infrastructure, and getting councils out of the building consent business.

“The Government has belatedly come to the RMA party, but it is not clear they are changing the underlying principles of the law. If anything it appears they will pass the RMA by three other names, with additional decision making powers for Iwi. This won’t improve supply.

“Freeing up land will not help get more homes built if you can’t get there. There’s no point building a home that isn’t connected to opportunity, by which we mean jobs and education.

“We need to ensure that if councils do say yes to growth, they can afford the infrastructure.

“Finally, councils are not qualified to inspect new builds. That should have been clear after the leaky buildings saga, but now anyone trying to build a home is subject to endless delays by councils paranoid about further leaks and failures.

“If New Zealand is going to be a place where the next generation can afford a place of their own, those places must be built. It is time to throw aside the distractions, and fix a shortage of homes by making it easier to build a home.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Australia’s Attempt To Demonise Facebook

It is a free country. Feel free to treat the battle between Australia and Facebook as a case of Facebook using its immense power to bully a sovereign nation, and as prime evidence for why Mark Zuckerberg needs to be taken down a peg. That’s certainly been the dominant theme of the media coverage to date. Feel free to sign on. Yet the basic credibility problem I have with this scenario is that it paints Rupert Murdoch and his cronies in the Morrison government as being the puny, innocent victims of Facebook. Believe me, this story isn’t a case of the Big Tech behemoth picking on the little guy... More>>


 

Stats NZ: Latest Release Of Child Poverty Statistics

All measures of child poverty were trending downwards, prior to the COVID-19 lockdown, across the two years since year ended June 2018, Stats NZ said today. The COVID-19 lockdown in late March 2020 affected Stats NZ’s ability to collect data from households ... More>>

ALSO:

10 Years Later: First-Hand Accounts Of The Christchurch 2011 Earthquake: 'I Just Felt I'm Gonna Die'

Those who were in Christchurch on 22 February 2011 all have a story to tell. Their accounts are all fragments of the same story - the story of a broken city. More>>

ALSO:

AAAP: 69% Want An Increase In Income Support For People On Low Wages And Benefits

A survey released today which was commissioned by a group of more than 40 organisations has found that 7/10 New Zealanders want an increase in income support for people on low wages and benefits. “We welcome the support from wider New Zealand. This ... More>>

ALSO:

Military Affairs: New Zealand To Conclude Its Deployment To Afghanistan In 2021

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Defence Minister Peeni Henare have announced that New Zealand will conclude its deployment of the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) to Afghanistan by May 2021. More>>

New WTO Director General: New Zealand Welcomes Appointment

Hon Damien O’Connor Minister for Trade and Export Growth Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor congratulated Nigeria’s Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her ground-breaking selection as the next Director General of the World Trade Organization ... More>>

NZ Initiative: New Report Highlights How Our Housing Crisis Could Worsen If We Don’t Act Now

If New Zealand politicians thought the housing crisis in 2020 was bad, the worst is yet to come, warns a new report by The New Zealand Initiative. In The Need to Build: The demographic drivers of housing demand , Research Assistant Leonard Hong ... More>>

Parliament: Kiwi MPs Among The “Most Educated In The World”

New analysis of MP qualifications reveals New Zealand’s Parliament is one of the most educated and highest qualified in the world, and significantly more educated than Australia’s. The research, by Mark Blackham of BlacklandPR and Geoffrey Miller ... More>>

Travel: Government Eases Visa Restrictions For Visitors In New Zealand

Visitor visa holders will be able to stay in New Zealand a little longer as the Government eases restrictions for those still here, the Minister of Immigration has announced. More>>

Covid-19: Close Contact Test Results Will Be Crucial To Whether Auckland’s Level 3 Lockdown Is Extended Beyond Three Days

Authored by Michael Plank, Professor in Applied Mathematics, University of Canterbury, Shaun Hendy , Professor of Physics, University of Auckland & Siouxsie Wiles , Associate Professor in Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, University of Auckland. ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 