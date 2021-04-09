Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Staff Deserve Our Thanks After A Year Of Managed Isolation

Friday, 9 April 2021, 10:56 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Chris Hipkins

Minister for COVID-19 Response

Staff at managed isolation and quarantine facilities have successfully managed the return home of 130,000 New Zealanders and kept five million Kiwis safe, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says.

Today marks one year since the managed isolation and quarantine system was put in place.

“A little over a year ago, no-one could have envisaged what it would take to protect New Zealand from a fast-growing, deadly pandemic,” Chris Hipkins said.

“Quick decisions needed to be made and our managed isolation and quarantine system was one of those. The facilities have proven to be a cornerstone of our response and instrumental in allowing New Zealanders to return home while largely keeping COVID-19 out of the country.

“Their success is a testament to the many thousands of public and private sector staff who have cycled in and out of jobs at the 32 facilities over the past year. Their actions have contributed hugely to our ability to live close to normal, pandemic-free lives.

“The cleaners, security guards, NZDF personnel, nurses, police, social workers and many others, have worked tirelessly to ensure the system has functioned as well as it has.

“Operating day after day at what is an Alert Level 4 system at the border has put them on the COVID-19 front line, and I’m sure all New Zealanders will join me in saluting them for their dedication and bravery. They are heroes.

“It has been an extraordinary year,” Chris Hipkins said.

The managed isolation and quarantine system has been one of the largest public and private sector efforts in New Zealand’s history, and the largest peace-time operation in the New Zealand Defence Force’s history, with over a third of NZDF personnel working at MIQ facilities over the last 12 months.

The other public agencies involved include the Ministry of Health, District Health Boards, New Zealand Defence Force, New Zealand Police, Aviation Security Service, Oranga Tamariki and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Raising Corporate Taxes Has Become A Hot New Political Cause

Surprisingly, “raising taxes” has become a very fashionable political idea in 2021. That’s right. After decades of being seen (at best) as a necessary evil, higher corporate taxes are now being treated as the Great Good Thing that will revive the US economy, re-distribute wealth productively, help to build neglected and decaying public infrastructure, fund public health, address social inequality, restore a sense of community and generally make everyone feel better about the society in which they live... More>>

 

Government: Delivers Next Phase Of Climate Action

The Government is delivering on a key election commitment to tackle climate change, by banning new low and medium temperature coal-fired boilers and partnering with the private sector to help it transition away from fossil fuels. This is the first ... More>>

Government: Independent Experts To Advise On Post-Vaccination Future

The Government is acting to ensure decisions on responding to the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic are informed by the best available scientific evidence and strategic public health advice. “New Zealand has worked towards an elimination ... More>>

Travel: Trans-Tasman Bubble To Start 19 April

New Zealand’s successful management of COVID means quarantine-free travel between New Zealand and Australia will start on Monday 19 April, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and COVID-19 Response Minister Chris ... More>>

ALSO:


World Travel: New Zealand Temporarily Suspending Travel From India - PM Jacinda Ardern

Travel into New Zealand from India - including for New Zealand citizens and residents - is being temporarily suspended because of high numbers of Covid-19 cases. More>>

Finance: Crown Accounts Again Better Than Forecast

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance The economic recovery from COVID-19 continues to be reflected in the Government’s books, which are again better than expected. The Crown accounts for the eight months to the end of February 2021 showed both OBEGAL ... More>>

NZer Of The Year: Dr Siouxsie Wiles MNZM Named 2021 Kiwibank New Zealander Of The Year

Renowned microbiologist and science communicator Dr Siouxsie Wiles MNZM has been named 2021 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa. Dr Siouxsie Wiles received the award from the Prime Minister, the Rt Hon. Jacinda Ardern, and ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 