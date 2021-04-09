Parliament

Labour Owes Mental Health Foundation Apology

Friday, 9 April 2021, 11:24 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Labour Minister David Parker has thrown the Mental Health Foundation under the bus in a continuance of his Government’s refusal to take responsibility for their series of failings when it comes to mental health, National’s Mental Health spokesperson Matt Doocey says.

Having told The AM Show on Friday morning that Mental Health Foundation Chief Executive Shaun Robinson was not telling the truth about the worsening state of mental health care under this Government, Mr Doocey says “Minister Parker has overstepped the mark and owes Mr Robinson an apology.”

“Child and adolescent mental health waiting time data I released this week clearly showed that waiting times had ballooned under Labour after years of stabilising, if not declining, under National.

“Now is the time for the Government to stop trying to redirect blame and to step up with transparent and measurable plans to fix this mental health mess.

“New Zealanders in acute distress who are on waitlists for mental health care do not have time for the Labour Government to keep up this charade of finger pointing. They need action now to improve accessibility to mental health care services and address high suicide rates.

“This latest misleading statement from a Labour minister comes in a week where the Government was caught out by attempts to bury negative mental health statistics.

“Labour needs to start showing that they care about mental health by listening and responding to mental health advocates like Shaun Robinson who walk the talk, rather than attempting to shout them down and accuse them of lying when all they are trying to do is stand up for vulnerable New Zealanders.”

