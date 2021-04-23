Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

The Greens Welcome Whānau Centred Initiatives For Prisons

Friday, 23 April 2021, 9:08 am
Press Release: Green Party

Today the Government announced a new whānau-centred Māori pathways programme in the Hawke’s Bay Regional Prison.

“We know Māori are over-represented in our correction system, and with little support they often struggle to adjust once they have finished their sentences. We welcome the Government’s new whānau-centred kaupapa which provides support through Mātauranga and Tikanga Māori” says the Green Party’s Māori Development spokesperson Dr Elizabeth Kerekere.

“It is long overdue that our people have access to initiatives that will provide employment, healing of wairua and hinengaro as well as iwi-led organisations taking the lead in welcoming whānau back into their communities.

“I agree with the Minister that things must be done differently across all aspects of a racist system that consistently profiles Māori. It is a high priority for the Green Party that the Government honours Te Tiriti o Waitangi when restructuring its agencies.”

The Green Party’s spokesperson for corrections Golriz Ghahraman MP commented, “While this is a positive step, it is time our Government acknowledged that imprisonment has demonstratively failed to keep our communities safe or rehabilitate anyone.”

“We must have the courage to look beyond this abusive, failed system, and invest in solutions beyond imprisonment. Instead of the billions we pour into our overcrowded prisons, we must invest in solutions like mental health services, addiction support, inclusive education, meaningful work and housing – in partnership with Māori.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Welcoming The Major Health Reforms

Usually “reform” of government agencies is a cost cutting exercise in disguise, but this morning’s revision of the health system looks totally different. These reforms amount to the biggest shake-up of the health system since the neo-liberal reforms of the early 1990s, which have now been completely reversed. Good. The main ingredients announced by Health Minister Andrew Little this morning have included the setting up of a new and truly independent Maori Health Authority... More>>

 

NZ & Globe: Leaders’ Summit On Climate To Raise Ambition On Climate Action

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern joined President Biden at the virtual Leaders’ Summit on Climate hosted by the United States overnight. The summit, held for Earth Day, brought world leaders together to galvanise efforts to reduce emissions this decade ... More>>

ALSO:

The Conversation: If We Want To Improve NZ’s Freshwater Quality, First We Need To Improve The Quality Of Our Democracy
Since the fatal Havelock North campylobacter outbreak in 2016, freshwater quality has rightfully been a major political issue in Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>

Government: Major Reforms Will Make Healthcare Accessible For All NZers

Putting a greater emphasis on primary healthcare and ensuring fairer access for all New Zealanders are two of the main drivers of health sector reforms announced today by Health Minister Andrew Little. “We are going to put the emphasis squarely ... More>>

ALSO:


Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 