Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Budget Makes More Kiwi Homes Warmer And Reduces Emissions Across Sectors

Thursday, 20 May 2021, 1:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

  • 47,700 homes to receive insulation and heating retrofits.
  • More support for transport and business to reduce emissions.

Budget 2021 provides further support to ensure more Kiwi homes are warmer and energy efficient, with transport and business also getting a boost to reduce emissions.

Low-income homeowners can look forward to warmer homes thanks to Budget 2021 investment into the Warmer Kiwi Homes programme.

“Extending Warmer Kiwi Homes ensures more low-income homeowners will benefit from an extra 47,700 insulation and heating retrofits. Every year an estimated 28,000 children are hospitalised for potentially avoidable hospitalisations linked to cold, damp and mouldy houses.

“This move will improve health, reduce energy use and emissions, as well as costs, and support jobs in the energy service sector. That’s a win for people’s health and pockets, as well as the planet,” Energy Minister Megan Woods said.

“Insulating homes is a core part of this Government’s plan to address the climate emergency. Budget 2021 means we can do even more to help those who need it the most to reduce their energy bills and cut emissions,” Climate Change Minister James Shaw said.

The transport and business sectors are also being given more support to lower emissions, across a broader range of activities.

The Low Emission Vehicles Contestable Fund (LEVCF) will become the Low Emission Transport Fund (LETF) to reflect a change in eligibility for projects in areas like aviation, and maritime and for off-road vehicles. Other fuel technology projects using biofuel and hydrogen, will also now be eligible for funding.

“Past projects have expanded the public electric vehicle charging network and invested in New Zealand-leading, innovative technology, such as electric trucks. We’ve upskilled the industry; and organisations from small community groups to nationwide transport companies have shown there is a low-emissions vehicle solution for just about every need,” Megan Woods said.

Funding for the LETF will now be met through an even split of Crown funding and levy funding. Total funding for the programme will reach up to $25 million per year by 2023/24, with the Government increasing its contribution to up to $12.5 million per year by 2023/24 through Budget 2021.

Meanwhile, more businesses will be able to make the transition to low-emissions energy, with Government funding for the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority’s (EECA) support services for business increasing to $8.1 million a year.

EECA helps businesses identify and implement lowest-cost carbon abatement projects, optimise energy use and switch to low-emissions energy sources.

“A big part of decarbonising our economy means understanding what options there are to transition, developing plans to get there and support for bringing on new technology. This all makes it easier for businesses to move toward clean and clever energy use,” Megan Woods said.

In addition to the emissions reduction initiatives announced by Megan Woods today, Climate Change Minister James Shaw has also unveiled a suite of measures in Budget 2021 to help New Zealand on its path to carbon neutrality by 2050.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2021:"An Economic Recovery For All New Zealanders"

Budget 2021 will secure Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from COVID-19, creating jobs and investing to address the long-term challenges of child poverty, housing and climate change.
“This Budget targets investments that will set Aotearoa New Zealand up to both recover from COVID-19 and be stronger than when we entered the pandemic,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

 


Budget 2021: Benefit Boost "Up To 33,000 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty"

Between 19,000 and 33,000 children are projected to be lifted out of poverty on the after-housing-costs measure in 2022/23 as a result of increases to benefit levels in Budget 2021... More>>

ALSO:


Budget 2021: Infrastructure - "Increased Infrastructure Investments Secure Economic Recovery"

Increased infrastructure investment will play a critical part in Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will build back better from COVID-19. We have the opportunity to build the houses, schools, hospitals and transport networks our country needs, while adding momentum to our economic recovery,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 