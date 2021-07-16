PM Ardern Call With President Biden

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spoke with US President Biden this morning, ahead of the APEC Informal Leaders’ Retreat on COVID-19.

“President Biden and I discussed the forthcoming APEC leaders meeting and the critical importance of working together as a region to navigate out of the COVID-19 pandemic”, Jacinda Ardern said.

“We also discussed the stability of the Indo-Pacific region. The United States and New Zealand share many common values and interests, including a commitment to an open and rules-based Indo-Pacific.

“I raised the importance of strengthening the economic architecture in the region post-COVID in order to facilitate greater trade and investment.

“We also discussed the vaccine roll-out, both domestically and in the Pacific region and both our countries efforts to ensure vaccine availability.

“I thanked the President for the United States joining the Christchurch Call and how their membership has provided momentum to the work to eradicate violent extremist content online,” Jacinda Ardern said.

