PM Ardern Call With President Biden
Friday, 16 July 2021, 1:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spoke with US President
Biden this morning, ahead of the APEC Informal Leaders’
Retreat on COVID-19.
“President Biden and I
discussed the forthcoming APEC leaders meeting and the
critical importance of working together as a region to
navigate out of the COVID-19 pandemic”, Jacinda Ardern
said.
“We also discussed the stability of the
Indo-Pacific region. The United States and New Zealand share
many common values and interests, including a commitment to
an open and rules-based Indo-Pacific.
“I raised the
importance of strengthening the economic architecture in the
region post-COVID in order to facilitate greater trade and
investment.
“We also discussed the vaccine roll-out,
both domestically and in the Pacific region and both our
countries efforts to ensure vaccine availability.
“I
thanked the President for the United States joining the
Christchurch Call and how their membership has provided
momentum to the work to eradicate violent extremist content
online,” Jacinda Ardern
said.
