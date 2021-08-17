Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Details of electricity power cut investigation released

Tuesday, 17 August 2021, 2:03 pm
Press Release: Alastair Thompson

Hon Dr Megan Woods
Minister of Energy and Resources

The scope of the Government-ordered investigation into the electricity supply issues that led to more than 34,000 consumers being left without power last week has today been released by Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods.

“New Zealanders have a right to expect that on a bitterly cold winter’s night that when they turn on the heater or flick on a light switch that they will be warm and not left in the dark when generation can’t meet demand,” said Megan Woods.

“I have directed the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) to carry out an investigation to look into the causes and factors contributing to the interruptions to the power supply on the evening of 9 August.

“I want to know why there was not enough generation to meet demand and am seeking recommendations that will reduce the risk of future supply interruption and ensure any demand curtailment is appropriately managed.

“The investigation will look into how pending power interruptions are communicated to consumers, industry, stakeholders and whether the notices issued to market participants can be improved.

“In addition, the investigation will also look at the availability of generation, demand forecasts, security margins and whether existing arrangements deliver appropriate security and reliability,” said Megan Woods.

Pete Hodgson will lead the investigation with Erik Westergaard being the specialist technical advisor. MBIE will provide secretariat support.

The investigation may draw upon information and insight from reviews being carried out by Transpower and the Electricity Authority.

Transpower, the system operator, is carrying out an internal review of its performance, and the Electricity Authority, the electricity market regulator, is conducting a review under section 16 of the Electricity Industry Act into how the electricity system performed.

The MBIE investigation will not: determine any breach of the Electricity Industry Participation Code or other laws; address methods to reduce electricity demand or to encourage generation investment; or consider ownership or institutional governance arrangements in the sector.

It is anticipated that the investigation will commence on 19 August with a written report expected within 6-10 weeks.

The full terms of reference are available here.

Pete Hodgson

Pete Hodgson spent over 20 years as a Member of Parliament, nine of them as a senior Cabinet minister whose relevant portfolios included energy, science, economic development, tertiary education, Crown Research Institutes, commerce and health. Prior to entering Parliament he practised as a veterinarian in NZ and the UK, taught secondary level physics and owned or ran a number of small businesses. Since leaving Parliament he has spent time as CE Otago Innovation and, among other things is currently chair of Callaghan Innovation Ltd.

Erik Westergaard

Erik Westergaard is an electricity market and energy sector regulatory specialist who has been closely involved in the establishment and ongoing development of electricity market arrangements in several countries. This has included reviewing market arrangement to ensure that the electricity market delivered the expected benefits to consumers.

Erik has also held a number of senior executive positions, including as the CEO of Buller Electricity and as a Director of Pulse Energy. He is currently an independent consultant.

© Scoop Media

Alastair Thompson

Alastair Thompson

Scoop Publisher

Alastair Thompson is the co-founder of Scoop. He is of Scottish and Irish extraction and from Wellington, New Zealand. Alastair has 24 years experience in the media, at the Dominion, National Business Review, North & South magazine, Straight Furrow newspaper and online since 1997. He is the winner of several journalism awards for business and investigative work.

Contact Alastair Thompson

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Media’s Handling Of (A) The Afghan Crisis, And (B) The Hacked DHB Material


Reportedly, there has been “chaos “in downtown Kabul and “chaos“ out at the Kabul airport. “Chaos” has become one of the go-to terms of modern journalism. By definition, ‘chaos” removes the need to, or even the/possibility of, rational explanation for what is happening right in front of us. As long as chaos is happening in someone else’s backyard – while we’re safe and snug around the TV camp-fire at home... More>>
 


Ministry of Health: One New Community Case
A positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in the community early this afternoon and is now under investigation. We will provide further updates once additional information comes to hand. The case is located in Auckland and a link between the case and the border or managed isolation is yet to be established... More>>

Amazon: The Lord Of The Rings Original Series Sets Season Two In The U.K.

Amazon Studios announced today that its untitled The Lord of the Rings original series will film Season Two in the United Kingdom (U.K.). The shift from New Zealand to the U.K. aligns with the studio’s strategy... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Sets Out Plan To Reconnect New Zealanders To The World

The Government will use the second half of 2021 to vaccinate as many New Zealanders as possible and safely conduct a self-isolation trial for vaccinated New Zealanders in order to prepare for a phased resumption of quarantine-free travel... More>>

ALSO:


Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 