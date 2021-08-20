Ice Cream, Sex Toys And AM Show – But Not Parliament?
Friday, 20 August 2021, 6:52 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“The Prime Minister needs to explain why the AM Show
can broadcast, I can order ice cream to my apartment and
people can order sex toys, but Parliament shouldn’t
open,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.
“ACT
believes Parliament should sit next week, or we should bring
back the Epidemic Response Committee (ERC) if it
doesn’t.
“We have a workable proposal on the table
that a beefed-up Select Committee with an Opposition Chair
and majority could become a de-facto ERC with minimal
admin.
“While we cannot discuss the outcome of
Business Committee, media reports quote Speaker Trevor
Mallard saying "It is unlikely that the House will sit next
week, but no such decision has been taken.”
“Is
this about safety, or avoiding questions?
“Our
bottom line is democratic accountability. The people elected
a parliament, and they all deserve their voices heard, not
just those who voted for the current Government chooses to
listen to.
“It more important now than ever that the
Government receives scrutiny. ACT is here is here to make
constructive criticisms where necessary and helpful
suggestions where possible, while asking the questions New
Zealanders need
answered.”
