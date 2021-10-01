Parliament

Government Investment Delivers Transformational Waipapa Project

Friday, 1 October 2021, 8:59 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Kelvin Davis

Te Tai Tokerau MP

The town of Waipapa has been transformed by an infrastructure project funded by the Government’s Provincial Growth Fund, which has made the town’s roads safer and the area more beautiful.

The SH10 Waipapa Corridor Improvements project, which includes a roundabout at the intersection with Waipapa Road and a new council road linking the northern and southern sections of the town, was officially opened today.

“Waipapa is an important connector on the Twin Coast Discovery Route – Northland’s main tourism and freight route – and the new roundabout has removed a real pinch point for locals and visitors alike,” says Te Tai Tokerau MP Kelvin Davis.

The previous crossroad intersection made it difficult for people to get onto or off the state highway, causing travel delays and congestion at peak times.

“It’s not just about efficiency and safety; this project has opened up the centre of Waipapa, an industrial and commercial hub which acts as a service centre for the fast growing Kerikeri area.”

“Sculptures designed and created by Ngāti Rēhia are a striking addition to the roundabout and help to create a welcoming centre for the town. These represent waka that point to four significant maunga within the rohe,” Kelvin Davis said.

Along with new roundabouts at Kawakawa and Puketona, this project will help move people and freight around the North safely and efficiently, supporting Northland’s tourism industry and broader economic development.

The SH10 Waipapa Corridor Improvements project cost $24.5 million. The project received $9 million from the Provincial Growth Fund, with the remainder from the National Land Transport Fund.

“It’s important that we are investing in a range of infrastructure to help people get around Northland easily, which is why I’m pleased this project also includes safer access and crossings for people who want to walk and or ride a bike around Waipapa,” Kelvin Davis said.

“There’s a new network of paths and crossing points, including a shared path that links to a council bike path running into Kerikeri.”

The Government recently announced a $751 million investment in Northland’s land transport network over the next three years to improve safety, keep communities connected and support economic opportunities. The investment is detailed in the 2021–24 National Land Transport Programme, published by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

