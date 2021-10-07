Special Rep Appointment Must Be Made Quickly
Thursday, 7 October 2021, 11:47 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
It’s a positive move the Government has decided to
appoint a Special Representative for Afghanistan to help
bring back visa holders, National’s Foreign Affairs
spokesperson Gerry Brownlee says.
“The reality is
the Special Representative will have to work with
like-minded countries to extract the 1250 visa holders from
Afghanistan to New Zealand.
“We cannot remain
excluded from diplomatic discussions on Afghanistan, as we
were in the US-led meeting with 20 other nations on
conditions for cooperation with the Taliban, movement of
foreign nationals and the protection of women and
children.
“It’s important the person appointed has
a high understanding of military interoperability between
like-minded nations and is well supported with diplomatic
capacity.
“Having made the decision the Government
now needs to make this appointment as quickly as
possible.
“This is an important appointment and
there needs to be appropriate recognition of the required
skills to get this job
done.”
