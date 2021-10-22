Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Govt Responds To Independent Review Into WorkSafe

Friday, 22 October 2021, 12:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Michael Wood

Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety

The Government has clear expectations that WorkSafe must action the recommendations of the independent review into the regulator to improve its management of adventure activities following the tragedy at Whakaari White Island, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood says.

The Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE) today released the independent review by David Laurenson QC. It was commissioned after the Government asked MBIE to provide advice on whether WorkSafe carried out its obligations appropriately in relation to Whakaari White Island. The review considered WorkSafe’s actions in relation to Whakaari White Island in the period before the eruption.

“The Whakaari White Island eruption was a devastating tragedy where 22 people died and more were injured - as a Government we committed to learning the lessons to help prevent similar incidents,” Michael Wood said.

“The review found that WorkSafe fell short of good practice in its regulation of activities on Whakaari White Island over the 2014-19 period. The review says that improvements are needed in WorkSafe’s management of the adventure activities system.

“The review makes clear recommendations and my expectation is they will be actioned by July next year and have asked for their plan to complete this work by the end of the month. I have also asked WorkSafe to consider the review’s lessons and how these might apply more broadly to other areas of their work to ensure they do not have the same issues.

“There is also wider work underway on improving the adventure activities regime in New Zealand to raise safety standards. It’s important we provide safe experiences for New Zealanders and international visitors once our borders reopen.

A consultation on the adventure activities regime is currently open and I encourage everyone to have their say on the proposed improvements to health and safety in the sector.

“If we strengthen the adventure activities regulations and improve WorkSafe processes, we can reduce the risk of terrible events like the Whakaari White Island eruption happening again,” Michael Wood said.

The independent review is available here.

Notes for editors

  • WorkSafe is currently prosecuting 13 parties for failing to meet health and safety duties associated with activities on Whakaari White Island. These prosecutions are independent of the adventure activities regulatory regime changes.
  • A consultation is currently underway on change proposals for the adventure activities regulatory regime. It closes at 5.00pm 5 November 2021.
  • The Police are conducting an investigation into the Whakaari White Island event on behalf of the Coroner. The Coronial inquest will take place once WorkSafe’s prosecutions are complete.
  • MBIE through Police’s Liaison Function has kept victims and victims’ families informed throughout the review process.

The recommendations of the independent review include:

  • WorkSafe should recognise activities carried out on Whakaari White Island as its own adventure activity (rather than as part of trekking/mountaineering activities)
  • WorkSafe should identify the appropriate experience and qualifications required to carry out an audit of these activities – in particular, the expertise to assess whether operators are using good practice to manage the risks of people being close to a live volcano
  • WorkSafe, or an appropriate industry body, should identify individuals or organisations with appropriate experience and qualifications, and ensure they are available to be engaged as a technical expert when required.
  • WorkSafe should implement processes to ensure that when they are informed about an audit being planned for activities on Whakaari White Island, auditors are told to use an appropriate technical expert and are provided the details of the technical experts available.
  • WorkSafe, in partnership with the identified technical experts, should consider whether it should develop safety guidelines for activities on Whakaari White Island.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why New Zealand Needs To Change Its Defence Habits


In a flashback to the military displays of days gone by, one of our frigates recently joined a Carrier Strike show of force in the South China Sea, en route to a joint military exercise in Singapore with our traditional allies, called BersamaGold21. Reportedly, Anna Powles, from the Centre of Defence and Security Studies at Massey University felt this to be a case of us doing our bit to uphold international law, and the right of free transit through the region in question... More>>

Government: New COVID-19 Protection Framework Delivers Greater Freedoms For Vaccinated New Zealanders


Vaccinated New Zealanders will regain everyday freedoms when the country moves to a new simplified COVID-19 Protection Framework that doesn’t rely on nationwide lockdowns as the main measure to stop the virus spreading. In a suite of announcements that establish a pathway out of restrictions the Government is also providing up to $940 million per fortnight to support businesses through the challenging period... More>>

ALSO:





 
 

Government: New Zealand Secures Historic Free Trade Deal With The United Kingdom
New Zealand and the United Kingdom have agreed in principle the details of a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which will further accelerate our COVID-19 economic recovery say Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>

ALSO:

Ombudsman: Launches Investigation Into MIQ Booking System
The Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier is launching a broad investigation into the Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) booking system after receiving hundreds of complaints... More>>

ALSO:



National: Launches Back In Business Plan
Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins has today launched National’s detailed plan to save livelihoods and unleash our economy in the face of the huge damage being wrought by the extended Covid lockdown... More>>

ALSO:


Pay Cheque To Pay Cheque: Half A Million New Zealanders Have No Savings
New findings from the Consumer NZ sentiment tracker found that 15% of New Zealanders had no savings, and a further 27% were anxious about their level of savings and would like to have more tucked away... More>>


Government: Mandatory Vaccination For Two Workforces

Large parts of two workforces critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 will be required to be vaccinated, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “Our education and health and disability workforces have done an incredible job throughout this pandemic to keep themselves and people safe,” Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 