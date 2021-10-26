Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Removing Conflict Will Provide Peace Of Mind

Tuesday, 26 October 2021, 9:43 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The Financial Professional Services Trading Advice Transparency Bill, which was drawn from the ballot last week, will remove an inherent conflict of interest that exists for those providing advice on the trading viability of troubled companies, National’s Barbara Kuriger says.

“Businesspeople, creditors and investors need to be assured any perception that an element of self-interest might exist for those providing professional advice about the viability or future of businesses, such as accounting firms, is removed.

“When market conditions are difficult, and a business is under pressure, all parties with money at stake will be concerned to ensure their positions are protected.

“Often professional financial advisors, such as accounting firms, are called in by creditors like banks, trustees or business owners seeking advice on whether the company can manage its way through choppy waters.

“Sometimes it is the view of these advisors that the best course of action is to wind the company up, a process which can take a number of years – and be a significant source of fees for the appointed receiver – as financial positions are unwound and the business’s assets are sold.

“The Financial Professional Services Trading Advice Transparency Bill, which amends the Companies Act and the Receiverships Act, makes it clear to individuals and financial services firms that they can give the advice that sees a company wound up, but they can’t then earn fees over the ensuing months or years winding it up.

“While conflicts of interest and threats to objectivity are covered under codes of ethics for the financial services sector, this sort of self-regulation is inadequate, and absolute removal of doubt to give everyone confidence in the process is required by a beefing up of the law.

“What we’re talking about here is the often fraught process of assisted business death.

“Everyone involved, but especially business owners and directors, need to know all options for a company’s future will be professionally and dispassionately explored.

“I’m saying to professional financial advisory firms, you can give the lethal injection or be the undertaker, but you can’t do both.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why New Zealand Needs To Change Its Defence Habits


In a flashback to the military displays of days gone by, one of our frigates recently joined a Carrier Strike show of force in the South China Sea, en route to a joint military exercise in Singapore with our traditional allies, called BersamaGold21. Reportedly, Anna Powles, from the Centre of Defence and Security Studies at Massey University felt this to be a case of us doing our bit to uphold international law, and the right of free transit through the region in question... More>>

Government: New COVID-19 Protection Framework Delivers Greater Freedoms For Vaccinated New Zealanders


Vaccinated New Zealanders will regain everyday freedoms when the country moves to a new simplified COVID-19 Protection Framework that doesn’t rely on nationwide lockdowns as the main measure to stop the virus spreading. In a suite of announcements that establish a pathway out of restrictions the Government is also providing up to $940 million per fortnight to support businesses through the challenging period... More>>

ALSO:





 
 


Government: Responds To Independent Review Into WorkSafe
The Government has clear expectations that WorkSafe must action the recommendations of the independent review into the regulator to improve its management of adventure activities following the tragedy at Whakaari White Island, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood says... More>>

Government: New Zealand Secures Historic Free Trade Deal With The United Kingdom
New Zealand and the United Kingdom have agreed in principle the details of a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which will further accelerate our COVID-19 economic recovery say Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>

ALSO:

Ombudsman: Launches Investigation Into MIQ Booking System
The Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier is launching a broad investigation into the Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) booking system after receiving hundreds of complaints... More>>

ALSO:


Pay Cheque To Pay Cheque: Half A Million New Zealanders Have No Savings
New findings from the Consumer NZ sentiment tracker found that 15% of New Zealanders had no savings, and a further 27% were anxious about their level of savings and would like to have more tucked away... More>>


Government: Mandatory Vaccination For Two Workforces

Large parts of two workforces critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 will be required to be vaccinated, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “Our education and health and disability workforces have done an incredible job throughout this pandemic to keep themselves and people safe,” Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 