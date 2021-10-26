PM Should Answer Europe Question
Tuesday, 26 October 2021, 2:57 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“Jacinda Ardern has avoided a question from ACT in
Parliament about whether she plans to travel to Europe in
the coming weeks and New Zealanders deserve an answer,”
says ACT Leader David
Seymour.
“Families have been cruelly
separated for up to two years, children have missed the
funerals of their parents and fathers have missed the births
of their babies thanks to the MIQ Hunger
Games.
“Now it appears MIQ rules are
about to be conveniently changed to be shorter or allow for
home isolation, just as the Prime Minister is seeking to go
overseas.
“The Prime Minister could
have denied that she has plans to go to Europe, instead she
insisted that MIQ rules are not being changed for any one
person.
“As Shakespeare would say,
that’s protesting too much,
methinks.'
“Aucklanders have been in
lockdown for 70 days. They feel abandoned by their Prime
Minister – if Jacinda Ardern opts for a trip to Europe
before she returns to Auckland it would be an almighty slap
in the face for those who have done it so tough over the
past two
months.”
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Why New Zealand Needs To Change Its Defence Habits
In a flashback to the military displays of days gone by, one of our frigates recently joined a Carrier Strike show of force in the South China Sea, en route to a joint military exercise in Singapore with our traditional allies, called BersamaGold21. Reportedly, Anna Powles, from the Centre of Defence and Security Studies at Massey University felt this to be a case of us doing our bit to uphold international law, and the right of free transit through the region in question... More>>
Government: New COVID-19 Protection Framework Delivers Greater Freedoms For Vaccinated New Zealanders
Vaccinated New Zealanders will regain everyday freedoms when the country moves to a new simplified COVID-19 Protection Framework that doesn’t rely on nationwide lockdowns as the main measure to stop the virus spreading. In a suite of announcements that establish a pathway out of restrictions the Government is also providing up to $940 million per fortnight to support businesses through the challenging period... More>>
ALSO: