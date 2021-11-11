ICU Bed Numbers Slump In Auckland
Thursday, 11 November 2021, 10:43 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
New information on ICU bed occupancy during the current
outbreak shows the very slim margins district health boards
are running with ICU beds, says National’s Health
spokesperson Dr Shane Reti.
“On October 22, New
Zealand’s largest number of ICU beds at Auckland DHB were
down from 94 standing beds to just nine.
“The 28 ICU
beds at Waikato Hospital have also been at occupancy of 25,
24 and 23 for consecutive days at the end of September.
Lakes, with four ICU beds has had multiple days of full
occupancy.
“All of this reaffirms that Andrew Little
has squandered the past 18 months instead of building ICU
capacity.
“The consequence of slim ICU margins is
that lockdowns persist and 100,000 hospital procedures are
cancelled, with that number increasing by 10,000 each
week.
“Andrew Little’s suggestion that ICUs will
‘surge’ to 550 beds is a fantasy, because he doesn’t
have the staff to do this. At best, he will simply
cannabilise other units such as coronary care and neonatal
intensive care, which will in turn further delay elective
procedures.
“He urgently needs to speed up onshore
and offshore health workforce accreditation and redirect
health system restructuring money into increasing ICU
capacity.
“This is especially so if modelling
predictions hold for increasing case numbers – if he
hasn’t realised, there are no models for ‘ICU in the
community’.”
