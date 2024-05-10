Arthur’s Pass, SH73, Overnight Closures For Two Weeks At McGrath Creek

Photo supplied.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) will be closing SH73 between Arthur’s Pass and Otira over two week-long night periods from 19 May.

Drivers will be able to get through at the top of every hour between 8 pm and 6 am, over the ten nights of work.

The route is one of two between the West Coast and Canterbury, with the Lewis Pass, SH7, the alternative (Waipara – Reefton/Greymouth).

Work to upgrade the bridge superstructure started in April and as part of this NZTA needs to relocate guardrail and underground services to enable the work to progress. This will be completed over the two week night periods, starting 19 May.

The work will run between Sunday night and Thursday night/Friday morning, 19 - 24 May and the following week, Sunday night to Thursday night/ Friday morning 26 - 31 May.

Up to an hour’s delay overnight on these nights

The road will be closed 8pm to 6am with openings on the hour, every hour, to clear traffic.

NZTA encourages all night drivers on SH73 to plan their journeys around the closures if they can and appreciates it is an inconvenience.

The Lewis Pass (SH7 via Reefton and Waipara) is the alternative route between Canterbury and the West Coast.

NZTA thanks all overnight drivers for planning their trips around this essential maintenance closure.

Check this site for any changes: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

