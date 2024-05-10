Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Arthur’s Pass, SH73, Overnight Closures For Two Weeks At McGrath Creek

Friday, 10 May 2024, 1:46 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

Photo supplied.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) will be closing SH73 between Arthur’s Pass and Otira over two week-long night periods from 19 May.

Drivers will be able to get through at the top of every hour between 8 pm and 6 am, over the ten nights of work.

The route is one of two between the West Coast and Canterbury, with the Lewis Pass, SH7, the alternative (Waipara – Reefton/Greymouth).

Work to upgrade the bridge superstructure started in April and as part of this NZTA needs to relocate guardrail and underground services to enable the work to progress. This will be completed over the two week night periods, starting 19 May.

The work will run between Sunday night and Thursday night/Friday morning, 19 - 24 May and the following week, Sunday night to Thursday night/ Friday morning 26 - 31 May.

Up to an hour’s delay overnight on these nights

The road will be closed 8pm to 6am with openings on the hour, every hour, to clear traffic.

  • NZTA encourages all night drivers on SH73 to plan their journeys around the closures if they can and appreciates it is an inconvenience.
  • The Lewis Pass (SH7 via Reefton and Waipara) is the alternative route between Canterbury and the West Coast.
  • NZTA thanks all overnight drivers for planning their trips around this essential maintenance closure.
  • Check this site for any changes: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 