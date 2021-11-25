Statement From Jacqui Dean
Thursday, 25 November 2021, 1:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
About five years ago, Simon Bridges made remarks that
upset me at the time. They were not about me, but they were
inappropriate and not something I wanted to hear, National
MP for Waitaki Jacqui Dean says.
“At the time there
was an apology, but subsequently it has continued to play on
my mind and with the recent reviews that have occurred in
Parliament the feelings have been brought back
up.
“What matters to me is that all of us have a
clear understanding of what behaviour we should expect in a
modern workplace environment.
“Simon and I have
spoken a number of times over the past few hours and he has
reiterated his apology.
“As I’m sure can be
appreciated, the publicity around this has been upsetting
and I ask that my privacy is respected on
this.”
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
RNZ: Judith Collins out, Reti to serve as interim leader
The National Party's new interim leader Dr Shane Reti is about to hold a press conference after a backlash against Judith Collins' sudden demotion of Simon Bridges saw her step down. Collins was voted out as National's leader after the party was locked in a caucus for more than three hours... More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The Demotion Of Simon Bridges
So Simon Bridges has been bounced from the front bench and stripped of his shadow portfolio responsibilities for the crudely “inappropriate” comments that he allegedly made to a female colleague, Jacqui Dean – and personally apologised for – about five years ago. After years of mocking Labour for its supposed fixation on identity politics, it is pretty amusing that the most serious attempt at cancel culture in this country’s political history has been carried out by Judith Collins, the leader of the National Party. David Seymour must be feeling appalled, appalled at this case of political correctness gone mad... More>>