Carbon Neutral Public Sector Another Step Closer

Monday, 29 August 2022, 9:14 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

More hospitals, universities, and other government buildings will be supported to switch to clean energy as part the Government’s plan for a carbon neutral public sector by 2025.

The Minister of Climate Change, James Shaw, has allocated another $4.8 million from the Government’s $220 million State Sector Decarbonisation Fund to purchase more electric vehicles and energy efficient lighting.

The fund has now supported 86 projects right across Aotearoa – including the purchase of 1066 electric vehicles and replacement of more than 200 coal boilers.

“This Government has been putting tens of millions of dollars into supporting hospitals, schools and other public organisations switch to clean, climate-friendly ways of keeping people warm and the lights on.

“The projects I am announcing today build on this and take the overall carbon emission saving to close to half a million tonnes over the next 10 years. The projects we have supported, both large and small, will together make a significant contribution towards meeting New Zealand’s emissions budgets.

“Earlier this year, we published a plan to build a low-carbon future in a way that benefits everyone. The Emissions Reduction Plan will ensure every sector is playing its part to meet the climate targets this Government has put in place, all while creating new jobs, improving our communities, and making life better for people.

“Our commitment to a carbon neutral public sector by 2025 ensures the Government leads by example as we continue to take action to cut climate pollution and boost clean energy right across the country.

“The State Sector Decarbonisation Fund is a key part of this and sets a clear example for other sectors of the economy, demonstrating how cutting emissions can improve efficiency and services.

“Thanks to this leadership we are helping build a future where children are learning in classrooms powered by clean energy, rather than coal; where nurses and doctors can look after our loved ones in hospitals that run on climate-friendly energy; where social workers and midwives can visit people in electric vehicles, and where people can access essential local services in clean, energy-efficient buildings,” James Shaw said.

Overall, the projects supported by the State Sector Decarbonisation Fund will save 432,924 tonnes of carbon emissions over 10 years – which is the equivalent of taking 17,800 cars off the road.

