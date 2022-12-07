Parliament

Labour-National Corporate Welfare Gravy Train Steams On

Wednesday, 7 December 2022, 12:27 pm
“Propping up a single tourism business is more important to Labour than protecting thousands of people from the lawlessness on our streets”, says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Labour is loaning more money to Ruapehu Alpine Lifts than it has given to hundreds of dairy owners who are under daily siege from violent thugs.

“The Labour-National corporate welfare gravy train, which left the station under Steven Joyce, and grew under NZ First, must end in 2023.

“It’s easy to be kind when you’re spending other people’s money. But ultimately everything the government spends needs to be taxed from productive Kiwis. Giving billions in corporate welfare has meant that we can’t get taxes under control.

“A successful economy is one in which resources flow to their most valuable uses. Taxing successful businesses and giving it to unsuccessful businesses only makes us poorer.

“Ruapehu Alpine Lifts has paid millions of dollars in tax. Under Labour and National, it nearly went broke and had to go cap in hand for some of its tax back in the form of a bail out. Under ACT, everyone would simply pay less tax, with a simple two-rate tax system of 28 and 17.5%.

“ACT’s alternative Real Change budget would scrap:

- The Provincial Growth Fund
- Callaghan Innovation
- The R&D tax credit
- Domestic and international film subsidies.

“These various schemes represent attempts by ministers to ‘pick winners’. They undermine market incentives and favour glamorous projects over those which can generate real economic growth.

“ACT would return these funds to New Zealanders to spend how they see fit, allowing the businesses which best serve New Zealanders’ needs to thrive.

“We would instead reform the regulatory barriers facing many of the firms who receive these subsidies. Such reforms are likely to generate much better outcomes for these firms than limited government funding.”

Gordon Campbell: On Ukraine’s Prospects


So the government has (a) backed down over the entrenchment of water management, thus enabling a future centre right government to privatise a key essential of life via a simple majority, as readily as any elected government can change the tax rate, or the rules for the licensing of pets Thanks to our trade treaties, the asset would also have to be offered to offshore buyers, so the final purchaser in any serious water privatisation would almost certainly be one of those big foreign water multinationals with a large cheque book...
More>>



 
 


Save The Children: Much Work Still Needed To Lift Kiwi Families Out Of Poverty Bearing Brunt Of Rising Cost Of Living
Today's launch of the Child Poverty Monitor 2022 reaffirms that much work is still needed to lift children out of poverty in Aotearoa New Zealand, with Save the Children fearing the current cost of living crisis and rising inflation will add pressure to already vulnerable families... More>>

Government: To Remove Entrenchment From Three Waters Legislation
The Government will fix the Water Services Entities Bill this week by removing the entrenchment clause that was voted on during committee stages, Leader of the House Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


Government: To Address Child Abuse System Failings
The Government is adopting the majority of recommendations from an independent review into the actions of government agencies leading up to the death of 5-year-old Malachi Subecz, Minister for Children Kelvin Davis announced today... More>>



Winston Peters: Cry Havoc And Let Loose The Dogs Of Separatism
There have been great labour governments in the past and Labour governments that have simply been hijacked and failed. And Labour has been hijacked since the 2020 election... More>>



Government: More Rural Broadband For Regional Communities

Around 30,000 rural homes and communities will soon have access to faster, improved connectivity with an expansion of the Rural Capacity Upgrade programme... More>>


Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Government Of New Zealand For The 4 Months Ended 31 October 2022
These financial statements reflect the financial position (service potential and financial capacity) as at
31 October 2022, and the financial results of operations and cash flows for the period ended on that date... More>>


