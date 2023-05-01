Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Greens Launch Petition To Protect Conservation Lands From Mining By Mineralogy International Limited

Monday, 1 May 2023, 9:11 am
Press Release: Green Party

The Green Party has today launched a petition calling for conservation land to be protected from mining by big overseas companies such as Mineralogy International Limited, which Australian billionaire Clive Palmer is a director of.

“Aotearoa is home to some of the world’s unique plants and animals that must be protected. Right now, big mining companies are allowed to tear through these fragile habitats threatening the native plants and animals that live there,” says Green Party spokesperson for conservation Eugenie Sage.

“In 2017 Labour pledged they would stop new mining on conservation land. But MBIE has granted Australian mining company, Mineralogy International, at least 10 mineral permits to explore and prospect for minerals.

“This includes some of our most precious conservation land. The company has another four applications pending which MBIE has yet to decide.

“The minerals permits include part of Puketī Forest, one of Aotearoa’s few surviving unlogged kauri forests. Local hapū have been fighting for decades to protect the forest and water sources of Whakarara maunga.

“One of the prospecting permits also covers 28,000 hectares of conservation and private land around Kōtuku Moana Lake Brunner, the largest lake on the West Coast. This includes significant ancient podocarp forest.

“Clive Palmer is a mining billionaire, and Australia’s fifth richest person. Mining is invasive and can harm biodiversity and ecosystems. It can leave local communities to deal with severe environmental harm and the aftermath of a boom and bust employment cycle.

“Companies such as Mineralogy International Limited should not be able to plunder nature here, especially on conservation land.

“These lands and waters are supposed to be protected so our native plants and wildlife can thrive. The drilling and earthworks which prospecting permits allow can harm nature and are steps towards more destructive mining.

“Our public conservation lands exist to protect our wild and wonderful natural places and landscapes, and all the amazing native plants and wildlife that call them home. Not to provide places for billionaires to mine to increase their wealth.

“In a biodiversity and climate crisis it’s time to put the health of our lands, forests, wildlife, and waterways above the short-term profit of mining companies,” says Eugenie Sage.

Petition here: https://action.greens.org.nz/hands_off_our_ancient_forests

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Tax Injustice, And On Being Prepped For War With China


The IRD’s significant research proves that the rich (on average) are taxed on their income at less than half the rate paid by ordinary wage and salary earners. They also pay a far smaller proportion of their income in GST. Even worse, the research demonstrates the snowballing nature of wealth. Only if you’re wealthy can you invest your income in the barely-taxed capital gains that make you even wealthier, while also hiding the income in trusts and shell companies and offshore havens. All of this not only compounds the injustice, but widens the income gap even further... More>>


 
 

National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record
The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston says. “The recent release of benefit statistics... More>>

Government: PM Hipkins: Pre-Budget Speech, Auckland
Good afternoon everyone, it’s great to be with you today. Thank you to Brett and Allan from the EMA for hosting this event, which officially kicks off the 2023 Government Budget period... More>>

Government: IRD Report Shows Wealthy NZers Pay Much Lower Tax Rates Than Other Earners
Inland Revenue research released today reveals a large differential between the tax rates ordinary New Zealanders pay on their full income compared with the super-wealthy, Revenue Minister David Parker says... More>>

ALSO:



SAFE For Animals: New Zealand Makes History By Becoming The First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea
Live export by sea will be finally banned this weekend, on 30 April 2023. The milestone will be marked with celebratory events across the country... More>>

Climate Change Commission: Consultation Open On Our Draft Advice to Government
Consultation is now open on our draft advice to inform the strategic direction of the Government’s second emissions reduction plan, covering Aotearoa New Zealand’s 2026–2030 emissions budget... More>>


Transporting New Zealand: Opposes Cutting Fuel Tax Subsidy
The transport sector is unhappy about Finance Minister Grant Robertson’s announcement last week that the Government’s transport support package will end in June... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 