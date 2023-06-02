Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Repeating Mass Immigration Mistakes For Same Results

Friday, 2 June 2023, 11:27 am
Press Release: Rt Hon Winston Peters

Focussed immigration has always been essential to our future, but New Zealanders need to be aware of the immediate dire situation our government is putting us in with a predicted record of one hundred thousand new immigrants moving to New Zealand in this year alone.

That means we will have twice the rate of increase than the UK. It is a frightening statistic.

There can be no underestimation of the unbearable pressure this massive number will place on kiwis who are struggling even now with the cost of living, lack of housing, crumbling health and education systems, and failing basic infrastructure in our communities - especially in the aftermath and costs of Gabriellle and other floods. This will drive wages down, not up.

Where is the common sense?

Where are the new houses going to come from? Does the government really think we need more demand in the middle of a housing crisis? Do Aucklanders need tens of thousands of more cars, more patients, more students, more homeless, more mouths to feed?

Labour campaigned six years ago on drastically lowering the immigration number because of the severe lack of infrastructure. They have now flipped open the uncontrollable floodgates because it is their only hope that immigration will bandaid over the flailing economy. This is the 2015 ‘open the borders’ National government all over again.

We need to stop this madness before it’s too late.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Rt Hon Winston Peters on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On How Private Profits Are Driving Defence Spending

Speak of the devil. The Australian website Crikey has just launched an investigative series about the notorious lobbying firm Crosby Textor, or C/T as it now prefers to be called. It transpires that two clients of C/T’s American subsidiary will benefit greatly from the AUKUS defence pact between the US, the UK, and Australia... More>>



 
 

Government: 1,800 Additional Frontline Police

With the addition of 1,800 extra police, funding announced in Budget 2023 will ensure there is one officer for every 480 Kiwis, compared with one for every 544 in 2017. More>>


Government: Supporting Councils In Cyclone & Flood Affected Regions

The Government will enter into a funding arrangement with councils in cyclone and flood affected regions to support them to offer a voluntary buyout for owners of Category 3 designated residential properties. More>>


Government: National Space Policy Launched

The next ‘giant leap’ in New Zealand’s space journey has been taken today with the launch of the National Space Policy, Economic Development Minister Barbara Edmonds announced. More>>


National: Benefit Numbers Projected To Rise

The Budget shows a concerning rise in benefit numbers in the next two years, National’s Social Development & Employment spokesperson Louise Upston says. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 