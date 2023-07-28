Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

MSD Welcomes ASA Decision On Misleading Wage Subsidy Advertisements

Friday, 28 July 2023, 7:06 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Social Development

The Ministry of Social Development (MSD) has welcomed the Advertising Standards Authority’s decision to partially uphold its complaint over misleading advertisements about the COVID-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme across multiple platforms.

The Complaints Board found the Institute had breached the Advertising Standards Code in relation to Principle 2, which requires "advertisements must be truthful, balanced and not misleading", in relation to Rules 2(b) and 2(e).

The Rules say that advertisements must not mislead or be likely to mislead, deceive or confuse consumers, abuse their trust, or exploit their lack of knowledge; and that in advocacy advertising, opinion in support of the advertiser’s position must be clearly distinguishable from factual information.

The Board said some of the factual statements made in the wage subsidy advertisements were misleading because they had not been adequately substantiated. It ruled that the advertisements should be removed and not used again in their current form.

MSD’s Deputy Chief Executive of Organisational Assurance and Communication Melissa Gill thanked the Authority for providing clarity.

"There is a substantial ongoing programme of work at MSD to provide assurance that those who received wage subsidy payments were entitled to them.

"Wage subsidy repayments recently topped $820 million as more continue to come in. We’ve also brought 37 people before the courts in relation to about $3m in payments, and referred 11 significant and complex cases of wage subsidy misuse to the Serious Fraud Office."

MSD had also suggested the complaint be considered under Rule 2(c), on Use of Data. However, the Board Chair said it was more appropriately considered under 2(b). The Board accordingly found there was no breach of Rule 2(c).

About the Wage Subsidy

  • The Wage Subsidy was a high-trust scheme that provided rapid payments up front to businesses affected by COVID-19 restrictions to help prevent job losses and business closures
  • About $18.8 billion was delivered through the scheme in 2020 and 2021 to support more than 1.8 million jobs
  • Overall, 47 per cent of New Zealand jobs (excluding sole traders) received at least one of the 2021 wage subsidies

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Ministry of Social Development on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On ACT's Links To Big Pharma

Economists are weird. People are having trouble feeding their families, yet the obvious solution - reduce the tax burden on food - is treated as a crime against theory, and a form of tax relief that only wealthy people and landlords deserve. Taking GST off fruit and vegetables is also said to pose an intolerable administrative burden ... Somehow, the economists think it is harder to define a food category than it is to respond to a glaring social need. More


 
 

Scoop Election Podcast: Launches With 'Politics From Canterbury'

Reviving the grand traditions of ‘The Mainland Touch’ politics in New Zealand is no longer the domain on the chattering classes of Wellington and Auckland. The Canterbury sheep is roaring into Election ‘23 with a Mainland view of national politicking. More
ALSO:
Episode Two
Episode Three


World Vision: Welcomes Positive First Step On Modern Slavery Law Reform

World Vision applauds the government’s move to introduce a law requiring businesses to publicly report on modern slavery risks.
It’s also pleased to see the government say that due diligence requirements are a priority. More

ACT: Bureaucracy Scolds St John For All The Wrong Reasons

"Their scolding of St John for allowing Dr Shane Reti to observe emergency services in action is the behaviour of a government department more worried about covering its own ass than providing the best services to New Zealanders.”More

Maxim Institute: Will Crime Become The New Concern For Voters?

A rogue shooter loose in a CBD; innocents slaughtered; a city shut down; the perpetrator dying in a fusillade of police fire. Describing the event, the Prime Minister tears up before the cameras. Last month, Ipsos noted that crime had leapt to become the second most urgent concern for voters. More


Gordon Campbell: On Talking Tough About Law And Order

Harsh sentences are being offered as a deterrent to crime, but voters are being sold a crock. Fear of the consequences loses its sting when “normal” life is so harsh that some offenders feel they have nothing left to lose. More


Elections: Māori Electoral Option Now Closed

Between 31 March and 13 July, nearly 40,000 voters of Māori descent changed rolls, enrolled for the first time, or updated their details. Voters of Māori descent choose the Māori roll or general roll when they first enrol to vote and can change rolls at any time except in the three months before an election. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 