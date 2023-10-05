Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

National To Support Growth Of Aerospace Sector

Thursday, 5 October 2023, 2:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

A National government will support the growth of New Zealand’s nascent aerospace sector, recognising its potential to boost New Zealand’s economy, National Leader Christopher Luxon says.

“National is committed to rebuilding the economy, bringing down the cost of living, and delivering tax relief so that New Zealanders can get ahead. High-tech, high skills sectors such as aerospace offer an incredible opportunity to lift wages and help grow the economy.

“New Zealand’s commercial aerospace industry employs 12,000 people and contributes $1.7 billion to the economy. New Zealand is one of only 11 countries with active launch-to-orbit capability, with Rocket Lab launching more than 30 times from the Mahia Peninsula.

“National is ambitious for New Zealand’s space and advanced aviation industries, which are already delivering benefits through employment, research, international connections and prestige.

“Space also has the potential to drive greater interest in science and technology among school students and help reverse the slide in New Zealand’s education outcomes.

“However, New Zealand faces the real risk of losing its hard-won competitive advantages in aerospace due to excessive bureaucracy and increasing competition from other countries, including Australia.

“That’s why National is today announcing our plans for space and advanced aviation in New Zealand with our Unleashing New Horizons policy.”

National will:

  • Appoint a Minister for Space to promote space and advanced aviation in New Zealand and improve the performance of regulators
  • Establish an annual Prime Minister’s Space Prize for the top school student in aerospace-related subjects to help boost interest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths education
  • Welcome highly-skilled migrants to work in aerospace with fast-track visas including a pathway to residency
  • Establish two dedicated testing zones for space and aerospace, in addition to the site at Kaitorete near Christchurch
  • Improve satellite data procurement and sharing between government agencies so we’re not wasting taxpayers’ money by paying for the same sets of satellite images more than once.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“National knows how important a growing economy is to bring down the cost of living, and to underpin every New Zealanders’ standard of living. Another three years of reckless spending by a Labour-led government would be disastrous for the economy.

“People who want change should go out today and give their party vote to National to get a government that will manage the economy well so every New Zealander can get ahead.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Scoop Election Podcast: The Local Body Stars Looking To Shine In Parliament

The Scoop Election team tracked down the local body politicians who stood in 2022 promising to represent their communities until 2025 but are now looking to assist democracy as MPs. Tamatha Paul is probably the most high-profile local body politician looking to trade in her local body constituency for the Wellington Central electorate. This will involve attempting to get a large majority of the people who voted her in as a Councillor voting her out of Council and into Parliament. A theoretical ballpark cost of a by-election in the Pukehīnau/Lambton General Ward may be around $120,000. More


 
 
Bryce Edwards: Ten Reasons Labour Support Has Halved

The Labour Government was elected with 50% of the vote three years ago, but current opinion polls show their vote could halve in this year’s election, which would be one of the biggest plunges in political history. a href="https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/HL2310/S00007/bryce-edwards-ten-reasons-labours-support-has-halved.htm"> More

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Myths About The Desolated State Of The Economy

Familiarity breeds consent. If you repeat the line “six years of economic mis-management” about 10,000 times, it sounds like the received wisdom, whatever the evidence to the contrary. More



Government: Commitment To Pay Equity For Healthcare Workers

The Government welcomes the proposed pay equity settlement that will see significant pay increases for around 18,000 Te Whatu Ora Allied, Scientific, and Technical employees. “This is another example of our commitment to tackling pay inequity and follows recent pay equity milestones reached for our midwifery and nursing workforces," says Ayesha Verrall. More

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Disdain For The Press Debate

Christopher Luxon evidently thinks this election is SO in the bag that he can afford to spurn the still-undecideds, the entire South Island, & the old Christchurch money that still reads the Press and shops at Ballantynes. More


The Maori Party: Hana Maipi-Clark’s Home Invaded

Te Pāti Māori are not strangers to hate speech and online threats. Recently, however, a line was crossed. Our Hauraki-Waikato candidate, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi Clark’s home was invaded, vandalised, and left with a threatening letter. This premeditated and targeted attack is the latest of three incidents to take place at Hana’s home just this week. More


Victoria University: Tracking Facts & Fiction In Social Media Campaigns

In the lead-up to the election, ACT is pipping other parliamentary parties for the number of Facebook posts. “This year, we see fewer posts from parliamentary parties than in the corresponding period leading up the 2020 election. The exception is ACT, which is relying heavily on social media. However, some of its posts contain half-truths," says Dr Mona Krewel. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 