National To Support Growth Of Aerospace Sector

A National government will support the growth of New Zealand’s nascent aerospace sector, recognising its potential to boost New Zealand’s economy, National Leader Christopher Luxon says.

“National is committed to rebuilding the economy, bringing down the cost of living, and delivering tax relief so that New Zealanders can get ahead. High-tech, high skills sectors such as aerospace offer an incredible opportunity to lift wages and help grow the economy.

“New Zealand’s commercial aerospace industry employs 12,000 people and contributes $1.7 billion to the economy. New Zealand is one of only 11 countries with active launch-to-orbit capability, with Rocket Lab launching more than 30 times from the Mahia Peninsula.

“National is ambitious for New Zealand’s space and advanced aviation industries, which are already delivering benefits through employment, research, international connections and prestige.

“Space also has the potential to drive greater interest in science and technology among school students and help reverse the slide in New Zealand’s education outcomes.

“However, New Zealand faces the real risk of losing its hard-won competitive advantages in aerospace due to excessive bureaucracy and increasing competition from other countries, including Australia.

“That’s why National is today announcing our plans for space and advanced aviation in New Zealand with our Unleashing New Horizons policy.”

National will:

Appoint a Minister for Space to promote space and advanced aviation in New Zealand and improve the performance of regulators

Establish an annual Prime Minister’s Space Prize for the top school student in aerospace-related subjects to help boost interest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths education

Welcome highly-skilled migrants to work in aerospace with fast-track visas including a pathway to residency

Establish two dedicated testing zones for space and aerospace, in addition to the site at Kaitorete near Christchurch

Improve satellite data procurement and sharing between government agencies so we’re not wasting taxpayers’ money by paying for the same sets of satellite images more than once.

“National knows how important a growing economy is to bring down the cost of living, and to underpin every New Zealanders’ standard of living. Another three years of reckless spending by a Labour-led government would be disastrous for the economy.

“People who want change should go out today and give their party vote to National to get a government that will manage the economy well so every New Zealander can get ahead.”

