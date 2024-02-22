Finance Minister To Meet Australian Treasurer

Finance Minister Nicola Willis will travel to Australia today to meet her Australian counterpart, Treasurer Jim Chalmers.

“New Zealand and Australia have an incredibly strong trade and investment relationship. The Closer Economic Relations and Single Economic Market are powerful engines for growth on both sides of the Tasman.

“I will be sharing the new Government’s change in approach – we’re creating an environment where businesses can more easily invest and where New Zealand can become a haven for talent, capital and innovation,” Nicola Willis says.

While in Australia Nicola Willis will also meet with Minister for Government Services Bill Shorten, New South Wales Treasurer Daniel Mookhey, as well as Australian investors and members of the business community.

“I am looking forward to discussing how we can achieve our bold economic goals, grow trade, and deepen investment.

“This trip will help build positive relationships with our largest trading partner, and work together on issues that affect both our countries’ economies,” says Nicola Willis.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

