Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Insurance Contracts Bill To Overhaul Insurance Law

Friday, 22 March 2024, 11:30 am
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

A Member’s Bill drawn this week would modernise insurance law and make things fairer and more transparent for consumers, Christchurch Central MP Duncan Webb said.

“As a former insurance lawyer, I know from bitter experience that the current law did not serve consumers,” Duncan Webb said.

“This Insurance Contracts Bill will require insurance contract terms to be both clear and fair.”

A key change was policyholders who made an honest mistake would not find themselves without cover as a result. It would also introduce penalties for insurers who failed to act in good faith, such as not completing a claim in a timely manner.

“Consumers would be expected to take reasonable care and not misrepresent risk, however it is often the case that they don’t fully understand the terms of their insurance policies,” Duncan Webb said.

“To help people understand and choose the most appropriate cover, the Bill requires that polices be clearer and in plain language.

“The rules would also be adjusted for non-consumer contracts (mainly businesses) to ensure the risks were presented fairly by policyholders. Remedies for misrepresentations would also be more proportionate.

“This Bill addresses issues that have been raised for years by both the industry and consumer groups,” Duncan Webb said.

Webb said while the Fair Trading Act 1986 prohibited unfair terms in standard consumer contracts, there had long been concerns that insurance exceptions within that Act meant inferior protections for insurance policyholders.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

This Bill largely removes the insurance exceptions. Some which are consistent with general law will remain. It also addresses some other technical issues of insurance law.

“Effective insurance law is essential for a well-functioning market to cope with unforeseen events. Given what we have seen with recent and increasing major events as a result of climate change, these changes can’t come quick enough.”

“The Bill builds on existing Government work and I am optimistic the Government will support it,” Duncan Webb said.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Attack Of The Tax Cut Zombies, And A Music Playlist


As long ago as 2007, New Zealanders were telling pollsters that while they wanted tax cuts, a majority of the public opposed tax cuts if the funding for them required cuts to social services. Seventeen years later, we’re still in the same boat. Almost on a daily basis, more evidence is emerging of the public services being scrapped or deferred to fund the government’s tax cuts election bribe, and its $2.9 billion tax handout to landlords. Earlier this week, the disabled community found out via a Facebook post that they are to be the latest victims of cost cutting. For all the government’s talk about being tough on crime, the Police are facing cuts to frontline services...
More


 
 


Government: GDP Decline Reinforces Government’s Fiscal Plan

Declining GDP for the December quarter reinforces the importance of restoring fiscal discipline to public spending and driving more economic growth, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says... More

ALSO:


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 