NZ And Nordics: Likeminded Partners

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has highlighted the strong ties that bind New Zealand and the Nordic countries of Northern Europe during a trip to Sweden today.

“There are few countries in the world more likeminded with New Zealand than our friends in Northern Europe,” Mr Peters says.

“We have a high degree of strategic alignment and can achieve a great deal by cooperating more together. This strategic alignment lay behind my decisions to open a New Zealand Embassy in Stockholm in 2008, to re-open it in 2018, and to visit here this week.”

Mr Peters met in Stockholm with his Swedish counterpart, Foreign Minister Tobias Billström - with conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine being major topics of discussion.

“Sweden continues to be one of our most like-minded partners within the European Union, and indeed globally,” Mr Peters says.

“We deeply value our relationship with Sweden and the broader Nordic region. Nordic links deliver great insights into economic opportunities that matter for New Zealand.

“We also shared perspectives on the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, and their terrible human costs. We underscored the need for the international community to keep up its support for Ukraine’s self-defence, while also pushing for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

“As entry into force of the EU-NZ FTA nears, we were also able to thank Sweden for its role in helping to get this deal across the line. New Zealand wants to make this FTA work to deliver for all those involved.”

The Minister also met a cross-party delegation of MPs to discuss bilateral relations and global foreign policy priorities and members of Sweden’s New Zealand business community to talk about boosting bilateral commercial ties.

