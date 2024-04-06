Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

Pure Tūroa Limited To Operate Tūroa Ski Field

Saturday, 6 April 2024, 6:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Ko Tahuarangi te waka – Tahuarangi is the ancestral vessel

Ko Rangitukutuku te aho – Rangitukutuku is the fishing line

Ko Pikimairawea te matau – Pikimairawea is the hook

Ko Hāhā te Whenua te ika kei rō-wai – Hāhā te whenua is the fish (of Māui) whilst under the ocean

Mai te Kāhui Maunga ki Tangaroa – From the mountain clan to the sea

Ko au te awa ko te awa ko au – I am the river and the river is me

Conservation Minister Tama Potaka has announced that Pure Tūroa Limited (PTL) has been granted a 10-year concession to operate the Tūroa ski-field, ensuring the 2024 ski season will go ahead and giving certainty for the future.

This decision follows a four-month concession process run by the Department of Conservation - Te Papa Atawhai, which included iwi engagement and consultation, and public notification and hearings. Feedback from this process was considered by the Minister when granting this concession.

“The concession means the public can continue to enjoy the recreational benefits available in the Tongariro National Park - one of the most majestic places in the country - for years to come,” Mr Potaka says.

“The 10-year concession allows for outstanding Treaty settlement negotiations to unfold and gives greater protection to iwi and hapū interests and responsibilities, including the future park negotiations, whilst ensuring the continued operation of the ski-field.

“The summits of all maunga in Tongariro National Park are especially important for the iwi and hapū as well as all New Zealanders. That’s why PTL’s concession includes provisions for the Department of Conservation to carry out enhanced monitoring and a three-year review to ensure the field is operating effectively and in a way that benefits everyone,” says Mr Potaka.

The previous ski field concession held by Ruapehu Alpine Lifts (RAL) will be surrendered to allow the new PTL concession to come into effect. Whakapapa ski field remains under the ongoing management of RAL’s receivers.

Ita, ita mau tonu.

© Scoop Media

