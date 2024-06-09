More Help For Homeowners Impacted By Severe Weather

Hon Louise Upston

Minister for Social Development and Employment

People who were displaced by severe weather events in 2022 and 2023 will be supported by the extension of Temporary Accommodation Assistance through to 30 June 2025.

Social Development and Employment Minister Louise Upston says the coalition Government is continuing to help to those who were forced out of their homes and have extra accommodation costs following the Auckland floods and Cyclone Gabrielle in 2023, and floods that hit the top of the South Island in August 2022.

“We know some people impacted by these weather events are doing it tough by having to cover costs on their uninhabitable homes, like mortgage payments, rates, and insurance, while also paying for temporary accommodation.

“Extending this payment for another year will help them bridge the gap until repairs are undertaken or a decision is made on the future of their property.”

Temporary Accommodation Assistance is a weekly payment available from MSD to help homeowners who can't live in their homes due to specific weather events.

On April 1, the coalition Government expanded the eligibility criteria for this assistance to include:

People whose homes are uninhabitable but did not receive a red or yellow placard from their council

People who don’t have insurance for their affected property for reasons outside of their control, but had taken reasonable steps to get cover

People whose temporary accommodation was not previously eligible, such as flats and house sharing agreements, hire agreements for cabins, mobile homes or caravans, lodging or boarding arrangements, or commercial accommodation.

“The Government is focused on helping Kiwis who are doing it tough right now,” Louise Upston says.

“Budget 2024 laid out the foundations for growth in New Zealand by stopping wasteful government spending, investing in frontline services like healthcare, schools and the Police, and delivering tax relief to help hard working Kiwis with the cost of living.”

Notes:

How much you can get is based on your family type and the area your temporary accommodation is in.

More information on the rates for this payment is available here.

